Biden Admits Defeat to Trump, Reveals Humiliating Age Factor

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Joe Biden, seemingly emotional, admitted his defeat to President Donald Trump in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning.

The full interview will air on Sunday, but CBS News released a preview showing Biden reflecting on his forced exit from the 2024 race and conceding he would have lost to Trump in the general election.

“When I ran the first time, I thought of myself as being a transition president. I can’t even say how old I am, it’s hard for me to get it out of my mouth,” Biden said, admitting that age was a factor in his decision to quit the race.

“Although it’s a great honor being president, I think I have an obligation to the country to do what I… most important thing you can do. And that is, we must, we must, we must defeat Trump,” Biden told reporter Robert Costa.

Biden’s exit followed an infamous performance in a CNN presidential debate against Trump, where he appeared confused and struggled to articulate his points.

The debate, coupled with Trump’s energetic pushbacks, triggered high-profile Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, into pressuring Biden to step down.

Former President Barack Obama is reported to have been involved in the campaign to convince Biden to withdraw, a move Republicans have labeled as an undemocratic “coup.”

Despite initially expressing his opposition to calling it quits, Biden succumbed to the pressure and announced his withdrawal from the Democratic nomination, endorsing Kamala Harris, his vice president, as his preferred candidate.

Harris quickly secured the Democratic nomination despite her minimal primary support and has since chosen Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

Meanwhile, Pelosi is currently on a media tour promoting her book, The Art of Power, where she boasts of her decades-long influence over the Democratic Party, as evidenced by her ouster of Biden from the ticket.

Pelosi and Biden have not spoken since the president exited the race.