Kamala May Run for Calif. Gov.

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) After losing the 2024 election, former Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris may run for governor in her home state of California because there are reportedly still some people who want to see her in a leadership position.

The Los Angeles Times recently reported that Harris may win the gubernatorial race if she runs in 2026 because current Gov. Gavin Newsom has already served two terms.

The Times also cited the latest poll from the University of California, Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies, which the newspaper co-sponsored. The poll showed that nearly half of voters would be very or somewhat likely to support Harris in 2026.

It was also noted that approximately 72% of Democrats would likely or somewhat likely to consider voting for Harris.

“Nearly all voters in this state have an opinion of her, and that’s really the big advantage that she brings to an early poll,” Mark DiCamillo, the director of the Berkeley IGS Poll, said. “None of the other candidates are as well known to the voting public.”

DiCamillo also released a statement on Wednesday in which he wrote Harris could become the state’s next leader.

“While Harris was not included among the potential candidates in the poll’s preference measures, when asked separately whether they would consider supporting her as a gubernatorial candidate, one in three voters (33%) say they would be very likely to do so, and another 13% would be somewhat likely,” he wrote.

People on Twitter quickly responded to the recent poll, mocking the idea that Harris has a slight chance of winning California.

“The Berkeley poll? Good l-rd you guys are idiots. No one in California wants Kamala as Governor. NO ONE!” @SCMountainGoat wrote.

Others also pointed out that Harris would never become the state’s governor because he political career is over.

“Kamala “zero delegates” Harris? Governor of California? Her political career is over. But I’d love to see that loser run. Just to watch her be publicly humiliated,” @berningman16 wrote.

Founder of Golden Together, Steve Hilton, also responded to the recent news.

“‘Become’ [the governor]? Like, get appointed to it? She certainly couldn’t get elected to it. The last thing California needs is a failed, rejected machine politician from Washington,” he wrote.

However, it looks like Harris may never win the state election because Californian people recently decided to reject far-left policies by replacing George Soros’s puppet, George Gascon, with a tough-on-crime prosecutor, Nathan Hochman.

Californians in San Francisco also elected the far-left city mayor London Breed’s opponent, Daniel Lurie, the 47-year-old heir to the Levi Strauss fortune and the founder and former CEO of the anti-poverty nonprofit Tipping Point.