FBI Seizes Phone of GOP Lawmaker Leading Impeachment Effort against Kamala Harris

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The FBI has executed a search warrant on Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., about two weeks after he introduced articles of impeachment against Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

The FBI seized Ogles’s phone during the search, reportedly as part of an investigation into his campaign finances. The Campaign Legal Center filed a complaint against Ogles in January, alleging that he did not disclose the assets that he purportedly used to personally loan $320,000 to his campaign committee.

In a statement on Tuesday, Ogles acknowledged that he made mistakes in his campaign finance disclosure. He expressed surprise that the FBI escalated the matter.

It has been widely reported for months that my campaign made mistakes in our initial financial filings. We have worked diligently with attorneys and reporting experts to correct the errors and ensure compliance going forward. Last Friday, the FBI took possession of my cell phone.… — Congressman Andy Ogles (@AndyOgles) August 6, 2024

“It has been widely reported for months that my campaign made mistakes in our initial financial filings. We have worked diligently with attorneys and reporting experts to correct the errors and ensure compliance going forward. Last Friday, the FBI took possession of my cell phone,” he said on Twitter/X.

“It is my understanding that they are investigating the same well-known facts surrounding these filings. I will of course fully cooperate with them, just as I have with the Federal Election Commission. I am confident all involved will conclude that the reporting discrepancies were based on honest mistakes, and nothing more.”

The FBI and Justice Department reportedly declined to comment on the matter.

Ogles is looking to impeach Harris for allowing illegal aliens to invade the United States while she was “border czar”, as well as for misleading the American people about Joe Biden’s physical and cognitive health.

“Time and again, Kamala Harris has refused to uphold her oath to the U.S. Constitution, and she must be impeached. Her breathtaking incompetence as Border Czar has allowed a crisis of drugs, rape, and murder to flood the streets of America,” Ogles said when introducing articles of impeachment last month.

He then said that Harris “knowingly breached the public’s trust by failing to invoke the 25th Amendment after it became clear that Joe Biden was mentally and physically unfit to serve as president” and declared that “immediate action must be taken.”

Ogles, who is facing a Republican primary in his state’s 5th Congressional District on Aug. 1, 2024, and has been endorsed by Donald Trump, also introduced articles of impeachment against Biden and Harris last year.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.