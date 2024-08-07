Quantcast
Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Another ‘Squad’ Member Defeated as County Prosecutor Clinches Win in Missouri’s Democratic Primary

'Once again, a progressive pro-Israel Democrat has prevailed over a candidate who represents the extremist fringe that is hostile to the Jewish state...'

Posted by Editor 1
Wesley Bell
Wesley Bell takes a video of his supporters as he takes the stage as the winner of the Democratic congressional primary against incumbent U.S. Rep. Cori Bush in St. Louis. / PHOTO: St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

(, The Center Square) A second member of “The Squad,” the radical band of non-white progressives in the U.S. House, was defeated in a primary on Tuesday.

County prosecutor Wesley Bell defeated incumbent Cori Bush in the Democratic primary for Missouri’s 1st District.

Bell, who dropped out of the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Josh Hawley, won with 52% of the vote to Bush’s 47%, with 40% of precincts reporting to the Missouri Secretary of State.

Bell received 56% of the vote in St. Louis County, where he’s currently prosecutor, but Bush received 55% of the vote in the City of St. Louis.

Bell raised $4.7 million to Bush’s $2.9 million, according to federal election data. Millions more supported Bell through political action committees in the hopes of ousting the ethically challenged lawmaker, who also has openly espoused support for Hamas and anti-Semitic views.

“Running a positive message in a campaign is the right thing to do,” Bell told supporters at a gathering in downtown St. Louis televised by several outlets. “Words matter. We ran a campaign on issues. That’s what we do.”

Bell decided to face Bush last October after she criticized Israel and accused its government of an “ethnic cleansing campaign.”

U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York in June was the first member of “the Squad” to lose a Democratic primary after criticizing Israel.

“Babies, dead,” Bush posted on X. “Pregnant women, dead. Elderly, dead. Generations of families, dead. Millions of people in Gaza with nowhere to go being slaughtered. The U.S. must stop funding these atrocities against Palestinians.”

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee issued a statement congratulating Bell.

“Once again, a progressive pro-Israel Democrat has prevailed over a candidate who represents the extremist fringe that is hostile to the Jewish state,” according to the statement.

Bell and Bush gained notoriety during the 2014 Ferguson riots surrounding Michael Brown, a drug-abusing shoplifter who was killed while trying to bum-rush police officer Darren Wilson following a routine traffic stop. In Bush’s television campaign ads, Brown’s father accused Bell of not fulfilling a promise to ensure justice for his son.

In 2018, Bell became the first black prosecutor in St. Louis County when he defeated prosecutor Bob McCulloch, who led the Ferguson investigation and didn’t indict Officer Darren Wilson. In 2020, Bell’s review of the case also found no charges against Wilson.

Bush defeated U.S. Rep. Lacy Clay in 2020. Clay and his father held the seat for decades.

Bush voted against the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, one of six Democrats to vote against the bill.

She strongly voice opposition to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning the federal abortion mandate established by Roe v. Wade and talked in television campaign commercials about an abortion she had as a teenager after being sexually assaulted.

Other key races in Tuesday’s state primaries:

U.S. Senate: Lucas Kunce, who lost the 2022 Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate to Trudy Busch Valentine, won a four-candidate race for this year’s nomination with 66% of the vote. Republican incumbent Josh Hawley wasn’t opposed in the primary.

U.S. Representative District 3: State Senator Bob Onder, the only candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump in the Republican primary race, won the nomination with 47% of the vote. The seat’s previous occupant, retiring Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, endorsed former state Sen. Kurt Schaefer, who received 37% of the vote in a seven-way race.

All of the other incumbent Republican U.S. Representatives who had primary challengers won their elections.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Walz Picked for VP Spot at Last Minute after Fetterman Trashed Shapiro
Next article
FBI Seizes Phone of GOP Lawmaker Leading Impeachment Effort against Kamala Harris

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com