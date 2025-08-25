FBI Agent Illegally Installed Surveillance Equipment on Private Property; Bureau Boss Covered Up the Crime

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The DOJ Inspector General released a report Monday, finding that an FBI agent illegally installed surveillance equipment on private property, and that the agent’s boss then covered up the illegal activity.

The boss—a now-retired FBI special agent-in-charge (SAC)—also reprimanded other bureau employees who reported the illegal surveillance equipment, the report said.

To top it off, the FBI SAC retired before being interviewed, and refused to talk to the DOJ-OIG thereafter.

An FBI agent illegally installed surveillance equipment on private property. Then, the agent's bossed covered up the crime — and in fact reprimanded other employees who reported the illegal surveillance.

The OIG said he's provided the report to the FBI "for its information." pic.twitter.com/oeTGZvYOUz — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) August 25, 2025

“The OIG has the authority to compel testimony from current Department employees upon informing them that their statements will not be used to incriminate them in a criminal proceeding,” the inspector general’s report said.

“The OIG does not have the authority to compel or subpoena testimony from former Department employees, including those who retire or resign during the course of an OIG investigation.”

The inspector general said he provided his report to the FBI “for its information.”

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.