Monday, August 25, 2025

Headline Rewind: Our Biggest Scoops from the Week August 18-24

Find the stories the competition missed...

Posted by Jose Nino
Screenshot

(José Niño, Headline USA)  Watch Headline USA’s video breakdown of our best stories from last week, and find the time stamps and links below:

0:20: Jeffrey Epstein Had Erectile Dysfunction, Ghislaine Maxwell Says

1:05: Jeffrey Epstein Helped Start the Clinton Foundation, Maxwell Says

1:48: EXCLUSIVE: Butler 911 Had Report of ‘Something’ on Water Tower ‘Before’ Trump Shooting

2:35: July 4 Highland Park Mass Shooter Has Vanished

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino 

 

