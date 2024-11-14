Elon Musk Calls to Defund NPR

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) After listening to the NPR CEO’s remarks, Elon Musk recently said Americans should consider defunding the far-left organization.

“I think our reverence for the truth might have become a bit of a distraction that is preventing us from finding consensus and getting important things done,” NPR’s CEO Katherine Maher said.

“I think our reverence for the truth might have become a bit of a distraction that is preventing us from finding consensus and getting important things done.” — Katherine Maher (NPR CEO)

In the comments section under the post, many people expressed their outrage, criticizing Maher and calling for the defunding of NPR.

In his post, Elon Musk also suggested that defunding the organization might be a good idea.

“Should your tax dollars really be paying for an organization run by people who think the truth is a ‘distraction?'” he wrote.

Musk had been suggesting that MPR should be defunded before as well.

Musk also criticized the organization after an editor working at NPR for 25 years revealed its far-left bias. He pointed out that his coworkers went crazy after Donald Trump was elected in 2016.

“Persistent rumors that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia over the election became the catnip that drove reporting. At NPR, we hitched our wagon to Trump’s most visible antagonist, Representative Adam Schiff,” Uri Berliner wrote.

Berliner also criticized NPR’s decision not to cover Hunter Biden’s laptop story, adding that the organization has been spreading Anthony Fauci’s lies.

“An open-minded spirit no longer exists within NPR, and now, predictably, we don’t have an audience that reflects America,” he wrote.

Maher, who also became infamous for donating money to one of George Soros’s puppets, criticized Berliner, which resulted in his suspension from NPR.

“NPR has become a hard-left propaganda machine that tolerates no dissent,” Musk wrote after the Free Press published a piece about Berliner.

Considering that Trump recently announced that Musk would be the leader of the Department of Government Efficiency, it looks like he would be able to defund NPR.

Other people, including Republican government officials, also called to defund NPR.