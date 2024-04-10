Quantcast
Wednesday, April 10, 2024

25-Year NPR Vet. Admits Far-Left Coverage

'An open-minded spirit no longer exists within NPR, and now, predictably, we don’t have an audience that reflects America...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
NPR
NPR headquarters displays its logo. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) Veteran NPR editor Uri Berliner published an essay on Apr. 9, 2024, exposing the far-left bias of the taxpayer-funded organization.

Berliner, who has been at NPR for 25 years, wrote in his essay published in the Free Press that NPR started the news war against Donald Trump by spreading the Russia collusion hoax.

“Persistent rumors that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia over the election became the catnip that drove reporting. At NPR, we hitched our wagon to Trump’s most visible antagonist, Representative Adam Schiff,” he wrote.

Berliner also criticized NPR’s decision to not cover the Hunter Biden laptop story during the 2020 presidential election, with the propaganda outlet stating it won’t “waste” time on stories that are “just pure distractions.”

Berliner also admitted that NPR was repeating the lies of Anthony Fauci about the COVID-19 pandemic origins.

The editor also pointed out that the outlet’s audience has moved dramatically to the left, based on polling.

“Back in 2011, although NPR’s audience tilted a bit to the left, it still bore a resemblance to America at large. Twenty-six percent of listeners described themselves as conservative, 23% as middle of the road, and 37% as liberal,” he wrote.

It all started changing after Trump was elected and the political ideology of an average NPR consumer radically changed by 2023, with only 11% of people describing themselves as “very or somewhat conservative.”

“An open-minded spirit no longer exists within NPR, and now, predictably, we don’t have an audience that reflects America,” Berliner wrote.

Additionally, anti-white sentiment infected NPR in 2020 after the death of George Floyd, with the organization starting to prioritize race and identity, implement DEI initiatives, give “unconscious bias training sessions” and offer “monthly dialogues” for “women of color” and “men of color.”

However, NPR’s efforts to push anti-white racism and establish a more “racially diverse” audience were not successful, Berliner said.

