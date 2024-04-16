Far-Left NPR’s New CEO Criticizes Employee for Revealing Medium’s Leftist Bias

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) NPR CEO and president Katherine Maher criticized senior editor Uri Berliner after the Free Press published his op-ed, in which he claimed that NPR had displayed far-left political bias on several occasions and “lost America’s trust” as a result of that.

Maher, who became the CEO and president of the taxpayer-funded organization just three weeks ago, claimed that Berliner’s assessment which was made after working for NPR for 25 years was “deeply simplistic” as well as “profoundly disrespectful, hurtful and demeaning.”

“Asking a question about whether we’re living up to our mission should always be fair game: after all, journalism is nothing if not hard questions. Questioning whether our people are serving our mission with integrity, based on little more than the recognition of their identity, is profoundly disrespectful, hurtful and demeaning,” she wrote.

Maher then gaslighted everyone by suggesting that Berliner’s assessment of bias had been based on his objections to a diverse workplace — when, in fact, he had given a series of examples where diversity of thought had either not existed or had been actively shut down.

“It is deeply simplistic to assert that the diversity of America can be reduced to any particular set of beliefs, and faulty reasoning to infer that identity is determinative of one’s thoughts or political leanings,” she wrote.

Maher continued defending NPR employees by saying that none of them worked there because they were hired for diversity quotas, despite the organization’s constant defense and promotion of DEI.

“Each of our colleagues is here because they are excellent, accomplished professionals with an intense commitment to our work: we are stronger because of the work we do together, and we owe each other our utmost respect. We fulfill our mission best when we look and sound like the country we serve,” she wrote.

After Maher’s objections surfaced, people on social media quickly found evidence of her having a far-left bias, such as her promotion and defense of wearing masks, “climate change” and “gender” ideologies, anti-white racism, looting by non-whites and Joe Biden.

Two years ago I made a commitment to never step on a speaker's stage without talking about our climate crisis. It is the world we have built and our responsibility to confront. https://t.co/nSH8hDas5r — Katherine Maher (@krmaher) August 13, 2021

NPR's new CEO is just as insane as you'd expect her to be pic.twitter.com/BDob66lNne — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) April 14, 2024