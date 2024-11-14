Quantcast
Leftist Newspaper, Don Lemon Leave Twitter

'This is not an airport you don’t need to announce your departure...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Smollett and Lemon
Jussie Smollett and Don Lemon pose together. / IMAGE: New York Post via YouTube

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USAThe far-left British newspaper The Guardian and former CNN personality Don Lemon recently announced they are leaving Twitter.

The newspaper wrote on its website that the “benefits of being on [Twitter] are now outweighed by the negatives,” which resulted in The Guardian’s leadership deciding not to post on Twitter anymore.

“This is something we have been considering for a while, given the often disturbing content promoted or found on the platform, including far-right conspiracy theories and racism,” the newspaper wrote. “The US presidential election campaign served only to underline what we have considered for a long time: that [Twitter] is a toxic media platform and that its owner, Elon Musk, has been able to use its influence to shape political discourse.”

Conservatives on Twitter quickly responded to the recent news by mocking the newspaper.

“They’re scared of the Community Notes and of getting ratioed, lol,” Libs of TikTok wrote.

British journalist Pierce Morgan also laughed at The Guardian, writing that the “wokies have surrendered.”

“How long do you think it will take before they crawl back?” @ImMeme0 wrote.

Other conservatives celebrated the recent news as well.

 

Elon Musk also criticized the newspaper, calling it a “laboriously vile propaganda machine” and a “dying publication.”

Others also remembered that the far-left newspaper platformed Hamas leaders, highlighting that the publication never had a problem with de-platforming President-elect Donald Trump and censoring Hunter Biden’s laptop story.

Others also reminded people that The Guardian defended pedophilia by publishing an article in which the leftists defended watching child pornography.

Even the daughter of Stanley Kubrick, Vivian, who recently came out as a Trump-supporting conservative, responded to the recent news.

“THE GUARDIAN IS SUCH A HILARIOUSLY SORE LOSER!” she wrote.

Another leftist who decided to leave Twitter was Don Lemon. Before he left the social media platform, he published a video and statement explaining his decision.

“I once believed it was a place for honest debate and discussion, transparency and free speech, but I now feel it does not serve that purpose,” he wrote in his statement.

As expected, conservatives mocked Lemon as well.

“Bro actually released a watermarked statement to announce that he is no longer posting on a social media platform,” independent journalist Greg Price wrote.

Others pointed out that most people didn’t even know Lemon was on Twitter in the first place.

“I just find it funny that Don Lemon had to go and announce that he’s leaving [Twitter] when nobody even had a clue that he was on [Twitter],” @DefiyantlyFree wrote.

Author Michael Malice also responded to Lemon’s statement.

