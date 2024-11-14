Leftist Newspaper, Don Lemon Leave Twitter

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The far-left British newspaper The Guardian and former CNN personality Don Lemon recently announced they are leaving Twitter.

The newspaper wrote on its website that the “benefits of being on [Twitter] are now outweighed by the negatives,” which resulted in The Guardian’s leadership deciding not to post on Twitter anymore.

“This is something we have been considering for a while, given the often disturbing content promoted or found on the platform, including far-right conspiracy theories and racism,” the newspaper wrote. “The US presidential election campaign served only to underline what we have considered for a long time: that [Twitter] is a toxic media platform and that its owner, Elon Musk, has been able to use its influence to shape political discourse.”

Conservatives on Twitter quickly responded to the recent news by mocking the newspaper.

“They’re scared of the Community Notes and of getting ratioed, lol,” Libs of TikTok wrote.

They’re scared of the Community Notes and of getting ratioed lol — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 13, 2024

British journalist Pierce Morgan also laughed at The Guardian, writing that the “wokies have surrendered.”

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

The wokies have surrendered! https://t.co/ueofJusuYr — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 13, 2024

“How long do you think it will take before they crawl back?” @ImMeme0 wrote.

NEW: The left-wing newspaper The Guardian has announced it will quit X due to “disturbing content promoted or found on the platform.” How long do you think it will take before they crawl back? pic.twitter.com/yBCAnAgvcA — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) November 13, 2024

Other conservatives celebrated the recent news as well.

Trump winning. Welby resigning. Lineker ‘stepping down’. And now the Guardian is no longer posting on X! We are the champions. 🏆 https://t.co/lWIKXF8Yd9 pic.twitter.com/YoeOs32ptF — Turning Point UK 🇬🇧 (@TPointUK) November 13, 2024

You do not need to announce your departure. Good bye and good riddance. 👋 — Fr Calvin Robinson (@calvinrobinson) November 13, 2024

This is not an airport you don’t need to announce your departure — greg (@greg16676935420) November 13, 2024

Elon Musk also criticized the newspaper, calling it a “laboriously vile propaganda machine” and a “dying publication.”

They are a laboriously vile propaganda machine — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2024

They are a dying publication — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2024

Others also remembered that the far-left newspaper platformed Hamas leaders, highlighting that the publication never had a problem with de-platforming President-elect Donald Trump and censoring Hunter Biden’s laptop story.

The Guardian left 𝕏 because of “disturbing content promoted or found on the platform, including far-right conspiracy theories and racism.” The same Guardian platformed Hamas leaders, who are all guilty of terrorism, antisemitism, misogyny and violent homophobic acts. pic.twitter.com/UMqRs2drOx — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 13, 2024

Funny how it didn’t bother the Guardian when Twitter banned a president from the platform. Was that not an attempt to ‘shape political discourse?’ Oh well, bye bye. pic.twitter.com/NP8mZJoQDx — Nick Dixon (@nickdixoncomic) November 13, 2024

The Guardian didn't have a problem with the previous Twitter regime censoring the Hunter Biden laptop story to 'shape political discourse' and interfere in an election. Elon allows free speech, and they have a tantrum. Bye. 👋 https://t.co/zsJO6LMzkp — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 13, 2024

Others also reminded people that The Guardian defended pedophilia by publishing an article in which the leftists defended watching child pornography.

Even the daughter of Stanley Kubrick, Vivian, who recently came out as a Trump-supporting conservative, responded to the recent news.

“THE GUARDIAN IS SUCH A HILARIOUSLY SORE LOSER!” she wrote.

THE GUARDIAN IS SUCH A HILARIOUSLY SORE LOSER😄 THEY’D RATHER COLLAPSE THEIR REACH THEN ATTEMPT TO CHALLENGE POPULISM WITH RIGOROUS ARGUMENTS THAT PAINT GLOBALIST TYRANNY AS “DEMOCRACY” AND “JOY” The problem for all these propagandist rags like The Guardian is that they were… pic.twitter.com/OcktF9koQE — Vivian Kubrick (@ViKu1111) November 13, 2024

Another leftist who decided to leave Twitter was Don Lemon. Before he left the social media platform, he published a video and statement explaining his decision.

My statement on leaving Twitter pic.twitter.com/9tYcfqHhhC — Don Lemon (@donlemon) November 13, 2024

“I once believed it was a place for honest debate and discussion, transparency and free speech, but I now feel it does not serve that purpose,” he wrote in his statement.

As expected, conservatives mocked Lemon as well.

“Bro actually released a watermarked statement to announce that he is no longer posting on a social media platform,” independent journalist Greg Price wrote.

Bro actually released a watermarked statement to announce that he is no longer posting on a social media platform lol https://t.co/SPJAEEHQmv — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 13, 2024

Others pointed out that most people didn’t even know Lemon was on Twitter in the first place.

“I just find it funny that Don Lemon had to go and announce that he’s leaving [Twitter] when nobody even had a clue that he was on [Twitter],” @DefiyantlyFree wrote.

I just find it funny that Don Lemon had to go and announce that he’s leaving X when nobody even had a clue that he was on X. — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) November 13, 2024

Author Michael Malice also responded to Lemon’s statement.