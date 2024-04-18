Quantcast
Wednesday, April 17, 2024

NPR’s Embattled CEO Donated to a Top Soros Operative and a Notorious Election-Denier

Maher confessed that the 'No. 1 challenge' in her fight against disinformation was 'the First Amendment in the United States...'

Posted by Editor 1

(David Mastio, The Center Square) National Public Radio’s embattled new CEO Katherine Maher has a history as a campaign donor according to Federal Election Commission records reviewed by the Center Square.

After suspending a longtime NPR editor who questioned the outlet’s objectivity and called out its atrocious groupthink, Maher is now facing criticism for a trove of far-left tweets and a Ted Talk video in which she claimed that seeking the truth was overrated.

While Maher has been an infrequent and miniscule donor, all of her donations have gone to Democrats, perhaps providing more fodder for her critics.

All of her donations were recorded before she took the helm of NPR.

Her only large donation was $1,500 to Virginia Rep. Tom Perriello in 2017. After losing his seat in Congress and a 2017 primary bid for Virginia’s Democratic gubernatorial nomination, Perriello went on to become the executive director of George Soros’s Open Society Foundations, underscoring his radical nature.

Her only donation to a political action committee was $500 to Fair Fight PAC, started by failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who disputed her election results.

The most frequent recipient of her donations was Virginia state Sen. Jennifer Carroll Foy to whom she donated $25 nine times.

Her smallest recorded donation was $19. She made a total of 19 donations between 2016 and 2022.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Senate Dems Dismiss Impeachment Articles against Mayorkas w/o Hearing Evidence

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com