NPR’s Embattled CEO Donated to a Top Soros Operative and a Notorious Election-Denier

( ) National Public Radio’s embattled new CEO Katherine Maher has a history as a campaign donor according to Federal Election Commission records reviewed by the Center Square.

After suspending a longtime NPR editor who questioned the outlet’s objectivity and called out its atrocious groupthink, Maher is now facing criticism for a trove of far-left tweets and a Ted Talk video in which she claimed that seeking the truth was overrated.

NPR’s CEO Katherine Maher @krmaher believes that truth is relative. The CCP would agree with her wholeheartedly and tell her that it is “Chinese culture” to kill tens of millions of political undesirables and that the truth is that it is “good” for the Chinese people. pic.twitter.com/JlzH1rAcQO — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) April 18, 2024

While Maher has been an infrequent and miniscule donor, all of her donations have gone to Democrats, perhaps providing more fodder for her critics.

All of her donations were recorded before she took the helm of NPR.

Her only large donation was $1,500 to Virginia Rep. Tom Perriello in 2017. After losing his seat in Congress and a 2017 primary bid for Virginia’s Democratic gubernatorial nomination, Perriello went on to become the executive director of George Soros’s Open Society Foundations, underscoring his radical nature.

Her only donation to a political action committee was $500 to Fair Fight PAC, started by failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who disputed her election results.

The most frequent recipient of her donations was Virginia state Sen. Jennifer Carroll Foy to whom she donated $25 nine times.

Her smallest recorded donation was $19. She made a total of 19 donations between 2016 and 2022.