Quantcast
Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Musk Tweet Reveals Secret Meaning in Name of New Gov’t Efficiency Office

'We will also have a leaderboard for most insanely dumb spending of your tax dollars. This will be both extremely tragic and extremely entertaining...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Elon Musk
Elon Musk / PHOTO: AP

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Billionaire Elon Musk and former 2024 Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will lead the new Department of Government Efficiency, President-elect Donald Trump announced in a statement Tuesday evening.

With a deadline of America’s 250th birthday, Trump tasked both influential entrepreneurs with driving “drastic change” by dismantling government bureaucracy, slashing access regulations, cutting wasteful expenditures and restructuring federal agencies.

“They will work together to liberate our Economy, and make the U.S. Government accountable to ‘WE THE PEOPLE,’ Trump wrote. “Their work will conclude no later than July 4, 2026 – A smaller Government, with more efficiency and less bureaucracy, will be the perfect gift to America on the 250th Anniversary of The Declaration of Independence.”

Musk posted a DOGE logo featuring American flags and an illustration of the popular Shiba Inu dog meme that first emerged in 2013.

The agency name “Department of Government Efficiency” was written in an arch above the cartoon dog in a banner.

Musk announced all actions of DOGE will be posted publicly only for full transparency. He said the agency will keep a leaderboard of the “most insanely dumb” wastes of taxpayer dollars as it reforms the government.

“Anytime the public thinks we are cutting something important or not cutting something wasteful, just let us know!” Musk wrote on X. “We will also have a leaderboard for most insanely dumb spending of your tax dollars. This will be both extremely tragic and extremely entertaining.”

Ramaswamy said he and Musk will “begin crowdsourcing” to determine what government waste DOGE should eliminate.

“DOGE will soon begin crowdsourcing examples of government waste, fraud, & and abuse. Americans voted for drastic government reform & they deserve to be part of fixing it,” Ramaswamy wrote.

Ramaswamy assured Americans he and Musk “will not go gently.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘Warrior for Truth’: Trump Picks Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe to Lead CIA
Next article
Elizabeth Warren Demands Judicial Confirmation Blitz to Undermine Trump Presidency

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com