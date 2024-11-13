Musk Tweet Reveals Secret Meaning in Name of New Gov’t Efficiency Office

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Billionaire Elon Musk and former 2024 Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will lead the new Department of Government Efficiency, President-elect Donald Trump announced in a statement Tuesday evening.

With a deadline of America’s 250th birthday, Trump tasked both influential entrepreneurs with driving “drastic change” by dismantling government bureaucracy, slashing access regulations, cutting wasteful expenditures and restructuring federal agencies.

“They will work together to liberate our Economy, and make the U.S. Government accountable to ‘WE THE PEOPLE,’ Trump wrote. “Their work will conclude no later than July 4, 2026 – A smaller Government, with more efficiency and less bureaucracy, will be the perfect gift to America on the 250th Anniversary of The Declaration of Independence.”

Musk posted a DOGE logo featuring American flags and an illustration of the popular Shiba Inu dog meme that first emerged in 2013.

The agency name “Department of Government Efficiency” was written in an arch above the cartoon dog in a banner.

Musk announced all actions of DOGE will be posted publicly only for full transparency. He said the agency will keep a leaderboard of the “most insanely dumb” wastes of taxpayer dollars as it reforms the government.

All actions of the Department of Government Efficiency will be posted online for maximum transparency. Anytime the public thinks we are cutting something important or not cutting something wasteful, just let us know! We will also have a leaderboard for most insanely dumb… https://t.co/1c0bAlxmY0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2024

“Anytime the public thinks we are cutting something important or not cutting something wasteful, just let us know!” Musk wrote on X. “We will also have a leaderboard for most insanely dumb spending of your tax dollars. This will be both extremely tragic and extremely entertaining.”

Department of Government Efficiency The merch will be 🔥🔥🔥 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2024

Ramaswamy said he and Musk will “begin crowdsourcing” to determine what government waste DOGE should eliminate.

“DOGE will soon begin crowdsourcing examples of government waste, fraud, & and abuse. Americans voted for drastic government reform & they deserve to be part of fixing it,” Ramaswamy wrote.

DOGE will soon begin crowdsourcing examples of government waste, fraud, & and abuse. Americans voted for drastic government reform & they deserve to be part of fixing it. https://t.co/iRXmgT6ZuQ — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) November 13, 2024

Ramaswamy assured Americans he and Musk “will not go gently.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.