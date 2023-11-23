Quantcast
Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Donor Pledges $20 Million to Oust Accused Antisemite Rep. Tlaib

'I won’t be bossed, bullied, or bought...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., speaks during a demonstration calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, Oct. 18, 2023, near the Capitol in Washington. On Monday, Nov. 6, Tlaib responded to criticisms from fellow Democrats regarding a video she posted Friday, Nov. 3, that included a clip of demonstrators chanting “from the river to the sea.” Tlaib said in her response that her “colleagues” are trying to silence her and are “distorting her words.” (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A proposal has surfaced in Michigan’s political landscape as a businessman expressed interest in supporting a potential primary challenge against embattled Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Michi. 

Lindel Nelson reportedly unleashed an offer of significant financial support, totaling $20 million, aimed at potential challenger Hill Harper, an actor-turned-politician seeking the Democratic nomination for the Senate in 2024.

As reported by Politico, Nelson’s proposal consisted of $10 million in independent expenditures and an additional $10 million in campaign contributions. 

The offer comes amid growing condemnation and disgust against Tlaib’s statements in support of Palestinians.  

Notably, Tlaib has gone as far as defending a phrase historically associated with calls for the destruction of the Jewish state. Her disturbing attempt to humanize the phrase “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” prompted a humiliating bipartisan censure. 

Harper rejected the financial proposition. In a public statement on Twitter, he emphasized his alleged commitment to the democratic process and his refusal to be influenced by financial incentives. “I won’t be bossed, bullied, or bought,” Harper stated on Wednesday.

“I didn’t intend for a private phone call to turn public. But now that it has, here’s the truth,” he added. “One of AIPAC’s biggest donors offered $20m if I dropped out of the U.S. Senate race to run against @RashidaTlaib.” 

The seat in question became available after the announcement by incumbent Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Michi., that she would not seek re-election in 2024 after serving since 2000. This decision has ignited a variety of contenders eye the Democratic nomination, with Harper among them. 

According to an August Emerson College poll, Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., Is the favorite for Democrat voters. On the Republican side, former Reps. Mike Rogers and Peter Meijer are among the candidates seeking the GOP nomination, with Rogers leading with 12% of the voters. 29% and 39% of respondents say that they remain “undecided” or would like somebody else, respectively.

