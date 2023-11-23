No ‘Gulag’: Ethics Declines to Probe Embattled Bowman’s Insurrectionism

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The House Ethics Committee faced intense scrutiny and accusations of partisanship after opting not to launch an investigation into Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y.’s infamous act of pulling a fire alarm in an alleged bid to thwart a Republican-led funding bill last month.

Despite Bowman admitting guilt to a misdemeanor charge filed by D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb for the false alarm, the committee refused to delve into the matter, igniting widespread criticism on Twitter.

In a joint statement, Ethics Committee Chair Michael Guest, R-Miss., and ranking member Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa., stated, “A majority of the Members of the Committee did not agree to establish an ISC or report to the House regarding Representative Bowman’s conduct.”

Bowman has persistently maintained his innocence, asserting that he mistakenly believed triggering the alarm would open an exit door. However, opposing voices, citing video evidence, assert that Bowman appeared nonchalant while activating the alarm. Republicans also highlighted his failure to notify Capitol Police and his admission only after law enforcement confronted him.

Shortly after the incident, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga, called on the DOJ to arrest Bowman, drawing parallels to the legal actions taken against individuals involved in the Jan. 6 protest.

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., took a more direct approach by introducing a resolution seeking Bowman’s expulsion from the House. “This is the United States Congress, not a New York City high school. This action warrants expulsion & I’m introducing a resolution to do just that,” she said at the time.

The Ethics Committee’s decision regarding Bowman follows its recent high-profile actions, notably a scathing report targeting Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., regarding alleged misuse of campaign funds for luxury purchases and an adult website subscription.

Efforts to expel Santos from the House are underway, with speculation rife about a potential resignation before expulsion proceedings. Santos is slated to address the media in a press conference on Nov. 30.

Additionally, the committee’s ongoing investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., over allegations of sexual misconduct and financial impropriety has sparked concerns. Ousted Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., hinted at potential expulsion threats for Gaetz pending the revelation of evidence supporting the alleged wrongdoing.

Twitter users did not hold back in slamming the Ethics Committee’s refusal to launch an investigation into Bowman.

