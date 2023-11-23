MURDOCK: Israel May Not Have Biden’s Support, but Here’s How Americans Can Offer Theirs

(Deroy Murdock, Headline USA) Friends of Israel in America and around the world have wondered since Oct. 7 how to help the Jewish State exterminate Hamas.

In a totally unprovoked surprise attack, these genocidal anti-Semitic terrorists slaughtered 1,200 Israelis and 31 Americans and kidnapped 240 others.

Soldiers Save Lives offers a particularly satisfying way to accelerate their richly deserved annihilation.

“I support SSL, a group that provides military supplies because they are the most urgent need at the moment,” Tom Klingenstein told me.

The Manhattan-based financier and chairman of the Claremont Institute added, “I am confident that very little of their money goes to overhead. The group is led by Gidon Hazony, who, it turns out, is a very impressive young man.”

Hazony co-founded SSL just 48 hours after the Oct. 7 massacre. That Shabbat morning, he received a text message from a close friend named David Newman who was at the Nova Music Festival near Re-Im. “Pray for me,” it said.

Another text stated: “Something terrible happened.” Then: The sound of silence.

Hazony and several fellow paramedics rushed toward the concert site. They soon discovered the horrible truth: Hamas killers flew paragliders from Gaza into southern Israel at daybreak. They landed and opened fire on music fans who had been dancing until dawn at an overnight psychedelic rave.

As the bullets destroyed the peace, the Israelis and foreign visitors ran for their lives while the Hamas gunmen shot them, many in their backs, some point-blank.

Others took refuge in bomb shelters, only to be murdered by Hamas’s grenade-lobbing butchers.

Some survived by hiding beneath the corpses and playing dead for hours, as the Iranian-backed barbarians hunted fresh victims.

All told, terrorists killed 364, including Hazony’s friend David.

Hazony and five compatriots resolved immediately to assist those who are yanking this ominous weed out by the roots.

“Our soldiers will stop for nothing to protect our nation, land, and State,” Hazony told me. “We, too. SSL will stop for nothing to assist, support, and protect our soldiers. This is war.”

The group’s motto is simple, yet inspiring: “Soldiers Save Lives. Gear Saves Soldiers.”

SSL’s website explains its dual logistical missions: “We gather donations of light tactical gear in our US warehouse, ship them to Israel, and distribute them directly to units in need.”

Also, “We review and fund proposals from IDF unit commanders for heavy tactical gear. We act as the liaison between an Israel Defense Forces unit in need and the relevant supplier in Israel and pay the supplier directly.”

So far, SSL has raised and allocated more than $1 million in gifts. Its 10 flights, with free cargo space courtesy of El Al, have transported 100 tons of purchased-and-contributed equipment worth $10 million. This material has been delivered to 15 IDF and security units.

These include:

20 prescription ballistic glasses to Maglan Special Forces

32 high-tech communication devices to Sayeret Golani

35 bulletproof vests and 70 ceramic plates to the Kochav Yaakov Civil Guard

125 ballistic helmets to Sayeret Tzanchanim

$40,000 worth of security gear and night-vision cameras to Efrat Security

For those who are into this sort of thing, SSL even furnishes strawberry-flavored kosher electrolyte powder.

“I am a soldier in the 7071st Reserve Combat Engineering Battalion,” said Noah Neustadter of the IDF. “Becoming an ambassador of Soldiers Save Lives has given me the opportunity to raise the funds I need to get life-saving equipment directly to my unit.”

“We’re doing what we have to do, but we’re doing it alone,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Fox News Channel’s Mark Levin on Sunday, regarding the fight against Hamas.

“We’re doing it for our sake. But we’re also doing it for your sake,” he continued. “And we have to win, otherwise this disease will spread, and it will consume civilization.”

Israel need not do this alone, nor should it.

Help Israel exterminate Hamas. Support SoldiersSaveLives.org, for Israel’s sake, and America’s, too.

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News contributor.