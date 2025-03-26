Quantcast
Wednesday, March 26, 2025

CBO: Extending 2017 Tax Cuts Could Add $37 Trillion in Debt

'As every dollar Congress votes on is borrowed, we must exercise the intellectual resolve to confront the looming fiscal crisis...'

Posted by Editor 3
us capitol
The sun rises behind the Capitol in Washington. / PHOTO: AP

(The Center Square) If Republicans in Congress make good on President Donald Trump’s promise to extend the expiring provisions of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the move would add more than $37 trillion to the debt over the next 30 years, including $4.5 trillion in the next decade.

The Congressional Budget Office projections were included in a letter to U.S. Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz., this week.

Schweikert had asked the CBO to game out an alternative budget scenario in which provisions of the 2017 tax act are extended indefinitely. That includes lower statutory tax rates, the changes to allowable deductions, the larger child tax credit, the 20% deduction for certain business income and the income levels at which the alternative minimum tax takes effect, according to the CBO’s analysis.

“As every dollar Congress votes on is borrowed, we must exercise the intellectual resolve to confront the looming fiscal crisis,” Schweikert said. “Stopping excessive spending is necessary to ensure future generations of Americans are not burdened by our current disregard.”

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a nonprofit group, estimated the permanent extension, with interest, would raise deficits by $4.5 trillion through 2034, $15 trillion through 2044, and $37.2 trillion through 2054.

The group also noted that financing the tax cuts would eventually reduce the nation’s economic output, as measured by gross domestic product.

“While CBO finds the TCJA extensions would boost output over the next decade, they find that the higher debt load from deficit-financed extension would negatively impact the economy over the long run while also pushing up interest costs,” the report noted.

By fiscal year 2054, CBO estimates that GDP would be 1.8% smaller and the average interest rate on federal debt would be 29 basis points higher relative to its baseline scenario.

The Peter G. Peterson Foundation projected debt would skyrocket as a result. The foundation noted a permanent extension of the TCJA, absent any other changes, would push the debt held by the public to 214% of gross domestic product in 2054 – “47 percentage points higher than under the baseline scenario in which the provisions expire as scheduled and above the level in 2024 of 98% of GDP.”

Trump wants to extend provisions of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The 2017 law lowered taxes for many Americans and businesses, but it is set to sunset this year without action from Congress.

Congress has run a deficit every year since 2001. In the past 50 years, the federal government has ended with a fiscal year-end budget surplus four times, most recently in 2001.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
DOGE Claims a 9-Month Old Baby Received $100k Small Business Loan
Next article
Noem Says ‘Gravy Train’ over for Illegal Immigrants at HUD

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com