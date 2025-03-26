House Lawmakers Bill Expanding Concealed Carry Nationwide

(José Niño, Headline USA) Americans with a valid permit to carry a concealed firearm are one step closer to being able to carry their firearms in other states that allow concealed carry.

On Tuesday, H.R. 38, the Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act was passed out of the House Judiciary Committee.

The committee voted along party lines, with 18 Republicans in favor and 9 Democrats opposed, during a markup session held on Tuesday. The bill now advances to the full U.S. House of Representatives for consideration.

In a post on X, the House Judiciary Committee announced after passing the bill that it would “provide much-needed clarity for law-abiding gun owners nationwide.”

#BREAKING: H.R. 38, the Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act, just passed out of Committee. This legislation allows law-abiding citizens with a valid permit to carry a concealed firearm in other states that allow concealed carry. Sponsored by @RepRichHudson, the bill… — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) March 26, 2025

H.R. 38 is sponsored by Rep, Richard Hudson, R-North Carolina, and currently has 178 cosponsors.

House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, proclaimed after the bill was passed: “Our First Amendment rights do not change from one state to another and our Second Amendment rights should not either.”

House Judiciary Chair @Jim_Jordan emphasizes the critical need to pass the Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act: “Our First Amendment rights do not change from one state to another and our Second Amendment rights should not either.” pic.twitter.com/nWtETRCDIc — NRA (@NRA) March 26, 2025

Second Amendment advocacy organizations like the National Rifle Association have praised the passage of this bill.

“The U.S. Supreme Court has repeatedly affirmed an individual’s fundamental right to keep and bear arms,” declared John Commerford, Executive Director of NRA-ILA. “Congress should now ensure that the right to self-defense does not end at a state line. NRA applauds and thanks Representative Hudson for his longstanding and unwavering leadership in the fight for right-to-carry reciprocity.”

On paper, with 218 Republicans, 213 Democrats, and 4 vacancies in the House, this bill can be passed—but moderate Republicans could prove to be spoilers due to the narrow majority the party holds in this chamber.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino