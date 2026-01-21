Wednesday, January 21, 2026

DeSantis Spox Apologizes After Texting Scandal w/ Fla. Gov. Candidate 

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Christina Pushaw
Christina Pushaw / IMAGE: Valuentainment Short Clips via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A top communications official for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a public apology Sunday after allegations surfaced that she had developed a close relationship with a Republican candidate seeking the governor’s mansion in 2026. 

Christina Pushaw, a longtime spokesperson for DeSantis, released the apology after gubernatorial candidate James Fishback accused her of quietly serving as an informal adviser to his campaign.  

Fishback is running in the Republican primary against Rep. Byron Donalds and Lt. Gov. Jay Collins. Pushaw currently holds a senior advisory role within the DeSantis administration. 

In a statement posted on X, Pushaw wrote she met Fishback in October 2025 and acknowledged offering him advice related to his campaign. Pushaw insisted she received no compensation. 

She claimed to have severed ties with Fishback “because I learned that he had deceived me, violated my trust, and lied about me to numerous people in media and politics.”  

“One matter that he deceived me about pertained to allegations that he had behaved inappropriately with minors in his Incubate Debate league,” she alleged. “I was recently informed of allegations involving additional minors.” 

Pushaw also said Fishback accused her of trying to get the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate him.  

“Since then, perhaps to get ahead of any news of the investigation that he believes is coming, Fishback has been spreading deeply personal, hurtful, and false rumors about me,” she added. “He has claimed that we were romantically involved. He has even threatened to falsely accuse me of sexual harassment.” 

Pushaw said she was “ashamed” of having previously befriended Fishback and providing feedback to his campaign. 

She also apologized to Collins and Donalds “for anything I said to Fishback about them that coarsened the primary campaign and made it more toxic than it needed to be.” 

She continued, “And from the bottom of my heart, I am sorry to Governor DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis for any embarrassment that my communication with James Fishback might ever bring on this office. They had absolutely no idea and would never have condoned my communications with him.” 

Fishback, for his part, confirmed that Pushaw had acted as an informal adviser but said their relationship deteriorated after Collins entered the race. 

“I told Christina that under no circumstances will I drop out and endorse Jay Collins or another candidate. I am in this race to win and fight for every single person who calls Florida home,” he wrote. 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
One Year of Wins: Trump’s Top Accomplishments in First Year of ‘Golden Age’
Next article
Dems Try to Defund ICE, End Up Threatening TSA and FEMA

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com