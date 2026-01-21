Wednesday, January 21, 2026

Dems Try to Defund ICE, End Up Threatening TSA and FEMA

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Immigration and Customs Enforcement
A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer stands on duty. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USADemocratic threats to shut down the government unless Congress defunds the Department of Homeland Security could backfire in ways left-wing lawmakers appear not to have anticipated. 

Several House Democrats have threatened to vote against a government funding bill if it does not strip funding from DHS, a move aimed at protesting President Donald Trump’s expanded ICE operations. 

But as Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., the top Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, admitted, blocking DHS funding would only affect TSA agents, FEMA responders and the U.S. Coast Guard, as these agencies rely on annual appropriations to function. 

“The Homeland Security funding bill is more than just ICE,” DeLauro said in a statement. “If we allow a lapse in funding, TSA agents will be forced to work without pay, FEMA assistance could be delayed, and the U.S. Coast Guard will be adversely affected, all while ICE continues functioning without any change in their operations due to $75 billion from the One Big Beautiful Bill.” 

As DeLauro put it, ICE already received expanded funding through Trump’s legislative package, meaning a Democratic shutdown would leave immigration enforcement untouched while putting FEMA and TSA responders at risk. 

Despite that reality, the House Progressive Caucus is threatening to block any funding bill that does not include sweeping DHS reforms. 

“The CPC opposes any appropriations bill that provides any funding to immigration enforcement agencies within the Department of Homeland Security unless there are meaningful and significant reforms to immigration enforcement practices,” the group said in a statement issued Jan. 13. 

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., echoed that position on X, vowing to oppose any funding for ICE: “I will not vote to give ICE a single cent. No more blank checks for a rogue agency that operates above the law, escalates violence, and erodes our most basic freedoms.” 

The standoff comes as Congress faces a Jan. 30 deadline to avert a government shutdown. 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
DeSantis Spox Apologizes After Texting Scandal w/ Fla. Gov. Candidate 
Next article
Trump Repeals Michelle Obama’s Meddling In Program Loved By Millions

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com