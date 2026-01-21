Dems Try to Defund ICE, End Up Threatening TSA and FEMA

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Democratic threats to shut down the government unless Congress defunds the Department of Homeland Security could backfire in ways left-wing lawmakers appear not to have anticipated.

Several House Democrats have threatened to vote against a government funding bill if it does not strip funding from DHS, a move aimed at protesting President Donald Trump’s expanded ICE operations.

But as Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., the top Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, admitted, blocking DHS funding would only affect TSA agents, FEMA responders and the U.S. Coast Guard, as these agencies rely on annual appropriations to function.

“The Homeland Security funding bill is more than just ICE,” DeLauro said in a statement. “If we allow a lapse in funding, TSA agents will be forced to work without pay, FEMA assistance could be delayed, and the U.S. Coast Guard will be adversely affected, all while ICE continues functioning without any change in their operations due to $75 billion from the One Big Beautiful Bill.”

As DeLauro put it, ICE already received expanded funding through Trump’s legislative package, meaning a Democratic shutdown would leave immigration enforcement untouched while putting FEMA and TSA responders at risk.

Despite that reality, the House Progressive Caucus is threatening to block any funding bill that does not include sweeping DHS reforms.

“The CPC opposes any appropriations bill that provides any funding to immigration enforcement agencies within the Department of Homeland Security unless there are meaningful and significant reforms to immigration enforcement practices,” the group said in a statement issued Jan. 13.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., echoed that position on X, vowing to oppose any funding for ICE: “I will not vote to give ICE a single cent. No more blank checks for a rogue agency that operates above the law, escalates violence, and erodes our most basic freedoms.”

The standoff comes as Congress faces a Jan. 30 deadline to avert a government shutdown.