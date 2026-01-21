Wednesday, January 21, 2026

One Year of Wins: Trump’s Top Accomplishments in First Year of ‘Golden Age’

'Trump accomplished more in one year than many presidents did in eight....'

Posted by Mark E. Johnson
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (Pool via AP)

BREITBART – President Donald Trump worked at warp speed to “Make America Great Again” in his first year back in office, and the results, on countless fronts, have been bountiful.

Trump inherited from former President Joe Biden a country reeling from a wounded economy and porous border policies that led to mass illegal immigration and a globe facing destabilization with the advent of two major wars in the Middle East and Europe under his predecessor.

On day one of his administration, January 20, 2025, Trump began to take sweeping action to address issues inherited from the Biden administration with 26 executive orders — a harbinger of the breakneck speed at which he would work to implement the MAGA agenda.

In total, the Federal Register shows he signed 228 executive orders throughout the first full year of his second term — and that is without mentioning the transformative legislation he signed into law and highly successful foreign policy initiatives he embarked upon.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Breitbart News on Monday:

“President Trump accomplished more in one year than many presidents did in eight.

“The President delivered on every major campaign promise — securing the border, stopping Biden’s inflation crisis, signing the largest middle-class tax cuts in history, ending woke DEI nonsense, and restoring American strength on the world stage.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, America is safer, stronger, and more prosperous than ever before, and the best is yet to come.”

In his first year back in office, Trump …

  • implemented his wildly successful tariff policies that produced many positive outcomes without spiking inflation, defying critics who claimed it would …
  • began to heal the American economy
  • secured the southern border … settled or de-escalated numerous conflicts around the globe through his “peace through strength” foreign policy agenda …
  • secured significant tax relief for Americans …

READ MORE [free to read]

