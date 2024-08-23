Even Dems Admit Walz Would Be a Manchurian Candidate

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) During an Asian American and Pacific Islander meeting at the Democratic National Convention, supporters of vice presidential candidate Tim Walz openly admitted this week that Walz would be “the first Chinese vice president” if he and Democrat nominee Kamala Harris were to win the November election.

Riffing off the 1990s-era claim that Bill Clinton was the “first black president” due to his overall demeanor and perceived support for the black community, a speaker at the breakout session noted Walz’s affinity for the Asian superpower while introducing the Minnesota governor.

“When he broke out in Mandarin with me, my jaw dropped,” said the speaker.

The audience received the comment with laughter.

Walz’s ties to Chinese cCommunist Party run deep. He traveled to China over 30 times, and even honeymooned there after he and his wife married on June 4, the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre.

An article he published in the 1990s described Chinese communism as “wonderful” because it effectively abolished private property.

“It means that everyone is the same and everyone shares,” Walz said during a lesson from a social-studies class in Nebraska in November 1991.

“The doctor and the construction worker make the same,” he continued. “The Chinese government and the place they work for provide housing and 14 kg or about 30 pounds of rice per month. They get food and housing.”

Critics have similarly argued that the system disincentivizes people from pursuing highly skilled or difficult jobs since there is nothing to be gained from it.

Walz also reportedly gave copies of Mao Zedong’s “Little Red Book” as gifts.

As a high-school teacher, he had a history of encouraging communism among young people.

A former student who traveled with Walz confirmed the candidate’s adoration for the Chinese state.

“He’s a Maoist to the core and should not be underestimated. … People need to have their eyes wide open,” said the student, who identified himself as “Shad.” “The snitch hotline in Minnesota is straight out of CCP. Tim Walz is a very bright guy. None of this by accident.”

Tim Walz: A Real-Life Manchurian Candidatehttps://t.co/v79xcpGinv

A man who traveled with Walz on some of his 30+ trips to Communist China calls Walz "maoist to the core" and says that Walz could just not stop praising China's Communist system. pic.twitter.com/MtCtM69H1I — Arthur Kimes (@ComradeArthur) August 23, 2024

The House Oversight Committee recently launched an investigation into Walz’s Chinese connection, including his services at Macau Polytechnic University, a Chinese institution with a “long held devotion to and love for the motherland.”

Walz has also sparked controversy over accusations of stolen valor following reports that he withdrew from the Army National Guard shortly before his unit deployed to Afghanistan.