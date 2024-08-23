James O’Keefe Goes Undercover at DNC, Confronts Far-Left ActBlue

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Independent journalist James O’Keefe confronted representatives of the Democratic fundraising company ActBlue at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago after capturing one of its employees on camera saying that recent scandals with the donation platform were a “disinformation campaign.”

BREAKING: James O'Keefe Confronts ActBlue Staff at DNC Convention Over False Donations O'Keefe Infiltrates ActBlue at DNC: “What is disinformation about the FEC?” questions James O'Keefe at the @DNC convention, challenging Carolyn Schuette (@schuette_car), @ActBlue’s account… pic.twitter.com/8gThMKXLpd — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) August 23, 2024

O’Keefe approached Carolyn Schuette, an ActBlue account manager, posing as a typical Democratic voter wanting to donate with the platform and asked about donations from the Federal Election Commission, recording thousands of small-dollar contributions from stolen names or identities.

Schuette commented that the donations were part of a “disinformation campaign” that the O’Keefe Media Group (OMG) has done.

When O’Keefe asked Schuette why “the FEC website had hundreds of donations in the name of a specific person” who had never made the donations, Schuette replied that it’s all “based in, out of, falsities,” adding that the claims are “not based” and suggesting that information about donations on the FEC website is false.

Schuette refused to speak to O’Keefe and avoided answering his questions as soon as he revealed his identity.

She began to flee as he questioned her, at one point shaking her head to deny her name was Carolyn. He ran after her and asked, “Why did you lie and say your name wasn’t Carolyn?”

O’Keefe also confronted other employees about the scandal, wanting to know why the FEC was recording donations from ActBlue.

Security blocked the journalist and accused O’Keefe and OMG of harassment.

“There’s money laundering occurring on the FEC website… and we’re trying to get to the bottom of it,” O’Keefe said.

Post Millennial reported that O’Keefe partnered with a Maryland-based citizen journalist group called Election Watch to search the FEC records earlier this year. They discovered thousands of donations attributed to individual donors in patterns and frequencies that indicated a high potential for fraud.

O’Keefe then went to the homes of the listed donors to ask them if the information about the amount and frequency of their donations was correct. Everybody told him that they did not make the donations.