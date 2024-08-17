Quantcast
Friday, August 16, 2024

House GOP Asks FBI for Help Probing Walz’s Communist Chinese Dealings

'The American people deserve to fully understand how deep Governor Walz’s relationship with China goes...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz arrive for a campaign rally in Philadelphia. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz can’t catch a break.

The House Oversight Committee launched an investigation into Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate, over his alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party on Friday.

Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., requested FBI Director Chris Wray to hand over documents and communications related to Walz and his partnerships with CCP-linked entities.

“Mr. Walz has visited China dozens of times, served as a fellow at a Chinese institution that maintains a devotion to the CCP, and spoke alongside the President of a Chinese organization the State Department exposed as a CCP effort to influence and co-opt local leaders,” Comer wrote in a four-page letter to Wray. 

Comer stated that the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force has briefed Congress on Chinese activities that resemble China’s engagement with Walz. “The American people deserve to fully understand how deep Governor Walz’s relationship with China goes,” Comer added. 

Walz traveled to China in 1989 to teach high school, coinciding with the Tiananmen Square massacre. He spent a year there with World Teach but returned several times afterward, according to the New York Post. Notably, Walz and his wife, Minnesota First Lady Gwen Walz, also spent their honeymoon in China. 

“While serving in Congress, Mr. Walz also served as a fellow at the Macau Polytechnic University, a Chinese institution that characterizes itself as having a ‘long held devotion to and love for the motherland,'” Comer continued. 

Walz spokesperson Teddy Tschann dismissed the Comer’s concerns in statements to the media. 

“Republicans are twisting basic facts and desperately lying to distract from the Trump-Vance agenda: praising dictators, and sending American jobs to China,” Tschann claimed.

