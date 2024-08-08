Quantcast
Thursday, August 8, 2024

Dems’ Far-Left Veep Pick Tim Walz Is a Social-Media Sensation—in Communist CHINA

'They might have sabotaged this ticket on purpose...'

Posted by Molly Bruns
WeChat post on Tim Walz
A post on the Chinese app WeChat celebrates Kamala Harris's selection of Tim Walz as her running mate. / IMAGE: 凤凰新闻 (screenshot) via WeChat

(Molly BrunsHeadline USA) Since becoming Democrats’ vice-presidential nominee earlier this week, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has gone viral in China due to his extensive ties to the communist superpower, according to Semafor.

The far-left leader with a “folksy demeanor” could help “to promote cultural and people-to-people exchanges” said Phoenix TV on China’s WeChat platform.

Walz reportedly taught English in China in the 1980s, spent his honeymoon in the region, and organized many student group trips to the country, funded by the Chinese government.

His experience abroad “gave him a new perspective on global education,” noted Phoenix TV, which touted the fact that Walz could still speak a little Chinese.

While many Chinese influencers expressed hope that Walz may help bridge the gap between America and the Eastern power, some keptics and anti-foreigners questioned his motives, pointing out that Walz was in China around the time of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.

Activists for the city of Hong Kong celebrated the news of Walz’s potential appointment due to the fact that he met with political prisoner Joshua Wong in 2017, while serving in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Jeffrey Ngo, former head of the Hong Kong pro-democracy party,, said expressed his excitement, saying he was “filled with enthusiasm and optimism” about the possibility of Walz’s influence in the White House.

Americans, however, were less interested in having Walz—who reportedly visited China around 30 times—lobby for the Chinese.

“Kamala Harris tapping Tim Walz for VP is a case study in how the Chinese Communist Party’s sub-national influence strategies can translate into an advocate in the White House,” wrote Michael Lucci, founder and CEO of the global consultancy firm State Armor, in a post on X. “China cultivated Walz as a teacher and a state legislator.”

Lucci argued that Walz’s relationship with China is an obvious case of “sub-national influence.”

“Nobody goes to China 35 times for vacation,” wrote one X user from North Carolina, in response to a post from New York Post columnist Miranda Devine.

Devine, meanwhile, pointed out that Walz and his wife chose June 4 as their wedding date to commemorate the Tiananmen Square massacre so he would “have a date he’ll always remember.”

Vice President Kamala Harris, the current Democrat presidential nominee, tapped former Attorney General Eric Holder, a close ally of former President Barack Obama, to help oversee the selection process.

Some reports suggested that Walz might have been a last-minute selection after Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro bombed his screening interview and received blowback from anti-Semitic Muslim leaders for his Jewish faith.

However, his China ties may have proven to be an asset for Harris’s campaign given its past history of providing dark-money funding to Democrat candidates—including Obama and former President Bill Clinton—as well as its election-meddling capabilities.

On the other hand, some also have begun to openly wonder if Walz was chosen as a way to undermine Harris, whom Obama was slow to endorse following the coup of President Joe Biden.

“They might have sabotaged this ticket on purpose,” Fox News host Jesse Watters speculated during The Five.

“Eric Holder was in charge of vetting?” Watters continued. “Eric Holder’s a pretty sharp dude. He didn’t notice that this guy lied about not serving in war?”

Walz has sparked controversy over accusations of stolen valor following reports that he withdrew from the Army National Guard shortly before his unit was deployed to Afghanistan.

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Ready for Three Debates, Awaits Harris’ Agreement
Next article
Butler Coroner Says Only One Gunshot Hit Trump Shooter—Contradicting Previous Reports

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com