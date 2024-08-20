Walz Praises Communist China in Unearthed Article

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The unearthed article revealed that Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz had been brainwashing high school students in the 1990s about how “wonderful” communism in China is because “everyone shares” and gets free food and housing.

“It means that everyone is the same and everyone shares. The doctor and the construction worker make the same. The Chinese government and the place they work for provide housing and 14 kg or about 30 pounds of rice per month. They get food and housing,” he said during a lesson on China’s communist system in November 1991.

The Washington Free Beacon discovered Walz’s remarks in a 1991 article by the Alliance Times-Herald. The article focused on his work on student exchange programs in China. Walz was teaching social studies at a Nebraska high school at the time.

Walz previously compared socialism to “another person’s neighborliness,” traveled multiple times to China, brought “gifts” from communists who lived there, led trips to China for American high school students that were sponsored by the dictatorial regime, married his wife on the fifth anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre and spent their honeymoon in China.

His former student, who went on a trip to China with him in 1995, confirmed to Alpha News that Walz is a communist who “adores” China and is a “Moast to the core.”

“It was almost a daily revelation of how much he adores the communist regime. There was no doubt he was a true believer. I’ve been trying to tell people this for 30 years. Nobody wanted to listen,” the former student, who identified himself only as “Shad,” said.

“Shad” also remembered how Walz was always buying multiple copies of the Little Red Book, the book of quotations from Chairman Mao Zedong, the Chinese dictator who ruled the country and killed tens of millions of people from 1949 until he died in 1976.

“At night, we’d go out, we’d walk the street fairs. We’d be buying souvenirs, and Tim was always buying the Little Red Book. He said he gave them as gifts … I saw him buy at least a dozen on the trip. It would be like [being] in Germany and buying copies of Mein Kampf,” he said.

“Shad” then said Walz’s communist beliefs reflect the policies he pushed in the United States, such as pro-abortion laws, anti-free speech initiatives and the encouragement of “snitching” on those who decided not to follow the authoritarian COVID-19 mandates.

“He’s a Maoist to the core and should not be underestimated… People need to have their eyes wide open. The snitch hotline in Minnesota is straight out of CCP. Tim Walz is a very bright guy. None of this by accident,” he added.