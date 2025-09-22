Democrat Booth at Ohio County Fair Promotes Trump Assassination

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) The Secret Service was called to investigate, and a local sheriff was considering filing charges, after Democrats distributed buttons advocating for the assassination of President Donald Trump at an Ohio county fair.

The episode last week at the Ashland County Fair was made viral on social media by the popular Libs of TikTok account, garnering more than 1.2 million views on X.

BREAKING: The Democrat Party Booth at the Ashland County, Ohio Fair was just KICKED OUT after displaying buttons with “8647” and “is he dead yet” in reference to kiIIing Trump. Democrats just can’t help themselves. They constantly promote violence. Any comment @OHDems?? pic.twitter.com/lCne2viGgy — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 19, 2025

Ashland County Sheriff Kurt Schneider opened an investigation Thursday after complaints began coming in about the Democrats’ booth in the fairground exhibitor’s barn.

“This particular incidence was a a red ball cap with ‘Felon’ across the top of it and ‘Is he dead yet’ and some other innuendos about his obituary— and we are referring to the president of the United States,” Schneider said.

The buttons, selling for $2 apiece, also featured the dogwhistle code “8647,” which previously led former FBI Director James Comey to be investigated by the Secret Service after he controversially posted a photo of it on social media.

Schneider said he had referred the fair incident to Secret Service, but it was “their decision” as to whether they would act. He also was looking into the possibility of criminal charges.

Democrats responded defiantly, claiming they had been subject to censorship

“This incident is not an isolated event but part of a dangerous pattern,” the Ashland County Democratic Party complained in a statement.

“We have seen instances of abuse of power before,” it continued. “Nixon kept an enemies list and attempted to use the IRS to target journalists. McCarthy dragged writers, actors, and reporters before hearings and wrecked careers with blacklists and loyalty oaths. Those were shameful chapters. However, even then, the machinery of the state was not routinely deployed to silence the chairs of opposing parties at local community events.”

State Sen. Bill DeMora, D-Columbus, also circled the wagons, suggesting that Democrats would wage a legal battle against Schneider and fair organizers for violating their First Amendment rights.

“[The sheriff] is wrong and will lose any battle in court,” DeMora said, according to News 5 Cleveland.

The conflict comes amid the backdrop of a growing debate over the limits of “free speech” after left-wing extremists have committed several brazen acts of political violence—including the Sept. 10 assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk and at least two previous attempts on Trump’s life.

Democrats, in turn, have lashed out over the cancellation of ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who violated directives from the Federal Communications Commission by pushing disinformation to blame “MAGA” supporters for the attack.

Schneider said radical leftists seeking to push beyond the boundaries of their constitutional protections could take it some place else.

“I mean, there is free speech in this world,” he said. “But the county fair and what we are trying to here with all the kids is not the place.”

