Pa. Gov Says Kamala Must ‘Answer’ for Role in Biden Cover-Up

'I was very vocal with him privately and extremely vocal with his staff about my concerns about his fitness to be able to run for another term...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Josh Shapiro
Josh Shapiro / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro isn’t buying Kamala Harris’s bid in her new book, 107 Days, to escape blame for the years-long cover-up of Joe Biden’s cognitive decline.

“I haven’t read the former vice president’s book and she’s going to have to answer to how she was in the room and yet never said anything publicly,” Shapiro said in an interview with Stephen A. Smith on the Straight Shooter radio show Thursday.

Shapiro’s comments came after Smith read an excerpt in which Harris admitted that allowing Biden to run for re-election amounted to “recklessness.”

The admission was stunning given that Harris fought tooth and nail to defend Biden’s mental acuity and fitness in countless media appearances, even as reporting from outlets like Headline USA proved otherwise.

At 81, Biden stumbled over words, struggled to walk and flubbed basic policy questions, as seen in his first debate with President Donald Trump.

Unlike Harris, Shapiro claimed he repeatedly flagged concerns about Biden’s age to the White House and to the president directly.

“I was very vocal with him privately and extremely vocal with his staff about my concerns about his fitness to be able to run for another term. I was direct with them. I told them my concerns. I told them my worries. I told them what I was seeing in the polls,” Shapiro added.

He stated that it appeared Biden’s staffers were not “counseling” the former president with the state of the race until it was too late.

Shapiro’s reaction comes as Democrats aiming to run for president in 2028 try to distance themselves from Biden’s unpopular administration. Both Shapiro and Harris are seen as possible contenders.

