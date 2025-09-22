Minneapolis Mayor Addresses Constituents Speaking in Somali

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A video has resurfaced of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey speaking in Somali during a political address.

Frey recorded the video in June in response to President Donald Trump’s travel ban on war-torn Somalia, but it gained momentum on Sunday after critics shared it widely on social media.

The clip shows Frey first speaking in Somali, introducing himself and extending solidarity to the city’s large Somali American population. More than 80,000 Somali Americans live in Minnesota, with roughly 25,000 residing in Minneapolis.

“You are a vital part of the fabric that makes our city strong, diverse and united,” Frey said, first in Somali and then in English. “No matter what policies may be introduced by President Donald Trump, Minneapolis stands with you and values who you are and what you bring to our city.”

He added, “The bond between Somalia and Minneapolis is longstanding and it’s deep. We will not let Donald Trump’s bans alienate our Somali residents, our neighbors, and friends whom we love.”

Minneapolis’ Mayor is now making commercials in Somalian… pic.twitter.com/kaPZ30qB8B — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) September 20, 2025

The video drew criticism from social media accounts such as Wall Street Mav, which accused Frey of “now making commercials in Somali.”

Frey has long aligned with the radical left and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Despite this, he is now facing a challenge from Minnesota State Senator Omar Fatehm, a democratic socialist and son of Somali immigrants.