Monday, September 22, 2025

Minneapolis Mayor Addresses Constituents Speaking in Somali

Frey has long aligned with the radical left and the Black Lives Matter movement...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Jacob Frey/Star Tribune via AP, Pool

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A video has resurfaced of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey speaking in Somali during a political address.

Frey recorded the video in June in response to President Donald Trump’s travel ban on war-torn Somalia, but it gained momentum on Sunday after critics shared it widely on social media.

The clip shows Frey first speaking in Somali, introducing himself and extending solidarity to the city’s large Somali American population. More than 80,000 Somali Americans live in Minnesota, with roughly 25,000 residing in Minneapolis.

“You are a vital part of the fabric that makes our city strong, diverse and united,” Frey said, first in Somali and then in English. “No matter what policies may be introduced by President Donald Trump, Minneapolis stands with you and values who you are and what you bring to our city.”

He added, “The bond between Somalia and Minneapolis is longstanding and it’s deep. We will not let Donald Trump’s bans alienate our Somali residents, our neighbors, and friends whom we love.”

The video drew criticism from social media accounts such as Wall Street Mav, which accused Frey of “now making commercials in Somali.”

Frey has long aligned with the radical left and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Despite this, he is now facing a challenge from Minnesota State Senator Omar Fatehm, a democratic socialist and son of Somali immigrants.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Forgiveness and Revival: Charlie Kirk Celebrated at Memorial Service

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com