Ted Cruz Defeats Senate Challenger in a Win as Big as Texas

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, defeated Democrat challenger Rep. Colin Allred late Tuesday by roughly one million votes in a hotly contested race to hold onto his Senate seat.

Cruz won easily with an almost 10% distance between Allred, who only achieved under five million votes compared to the Republican incumbent’s nearly six million votes, according to the Associated Press early Wednesday, which reported 97 percent of the state’s election results.

“Thank you, Texas!” Cruz wrote on X early Wednesday with a photo of himself addressing a crowd of supporters.

Cruz addressed the audience of his watch party in Houston Tuesday night after walking out to the song “Eye of the Tiger.”

“Tonight, the people of Texas have spoken, and their message rings clear as a bell across our great state: Texas will remain Texas,” the triumphant senator said.

Cruz expressed gratitude to his wife and voters before extending thanks to Allred for putting up a good fight.

He promised to fight on behalf of all Texans, including those who did not cast a ballot with his name.

“I want to say to all of those who didn’t support me, you have my word I will fight for you, your jobs, your safety and for your constitutional rights,” he said.

Allred, a former NFL linebacker, said in his concession speech that he and his voters will continue to “be patriots” despite their election loss to Cruz.

“It shouldn’t be remarkable to have to admit defeat,” Allred said at his watch party in Dallas. “You can’t just be a patriot when your side wins. Tonight we didn’t win, but we will continue to be patriots.”

THE MSNBC MELTDOWN STARTS NOW: After @TedCruz won BIG in Texas, MSNBC's Joy Reid claims without evidence that the state had rampant voter suppression. pic.twitter.com/wRvTUyopwh — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 6, 2024

Cruz will begin his third term in the Senate with a Republican majority come January.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.