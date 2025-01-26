Quantcast
Saturday, January 25, 2025

MSNBC’s Star Attorney Links White Americans to ‘Disgusting’ Label

'Great job, white folks...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Leftist lawyer Elie Mystal unleashed a verbal tirade against President Donald Trump’s “white” voters following the DOJ’s decision to freeze civil rights cases until the Senate confirms Harmeet Dhillon, the incoming head of the Civil Rights Division. 

During a Saturday interview on MSNBC’s Velshi with host Ali Velshi, Mystal, notorious for his racially charged claims, scolded the DOJ’s acts, despite their similarities to the Biden administration’s halting of Trump-era policies in 2021. 

“They told you exactly what they were going to do and exactly how they were going to do it—and a majority of white people voted for this. This is the disgusting version of America that people want,” a visibly agitated Mystal exclaimed. 

“And, oh, by the way, eggs are still more expensive. So, you didn’t even get that. Great job, white folks,” Mystal added while directing his comments toward Trump supporters. 

Mystal’s grievances mirrored the cynicism of leftist activists who panicked by the common practice of new administration officials pausing and reviewing the policies enacted by their predecessors. 

On Jan. 20, 2021, then-President Joe Biden issued approximately 24 executive orders reversing some of Trump’s signature policies on immigration, the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy, health care and regulations. 

Biden even removed nearly all Trump-era district attorneys, though Trump took similar action in 2017 against the Obama-appointed prosecutors. 

Despite Mystal’s alarmist rhetoric, the DOJ’s current orders are unsurprising, considering the stark contrast in policy priorities between Trump and Biden. 

Under Biden’s leadership, the DOJ aggressively prosecuted and jailed 23 peaceful pro-life activists after some of them prayed and sang hymns outside abortion centers. 

Trump granted unconditional pardons to the activists, whose only goal was to protect the lives of unborn children. 

“They should not have been prosecuted. Many of them are elderly people,” Trump said in a signing ceremony on Thursday inside the Oval Office.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Cruz Suggests Trump ‘Needs’ to Investigate Biden Crime Family

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com