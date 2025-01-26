MSNBC’s Star Attorney Links White Americans to ‘Disgusting’ Label

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Leftist lawyer Elie Mystal unleashed a verbal tirade against President Donald Trump’s “white” voters following the DOJ’s decision to freeze civil rights cases until the Senate confirms Harmeet Dhillon, the incoming head of the Civil Rights Division.

During a Saturday interview on MSNBC’s Velshi with host Ali Velshi, Mystal, notorious for his racially charged claims, scolded the DOJ’s acts, despite their similarities to the Biden administration’s halting of Trump-era policies in 2021.

“They told you exactly what they were going to do and exactly how they were going to do it—and a majority of white people voted for this. This is the disgusting version of America that people want,” a visibly agitated Mystal exclaimed.

“And, oh, by the way, eggs are still more expensive. So, you didn’t even get that. Great job, white folks,” Mystal added while directing his comments toward Trump supporters.

Mystal’s grievances mirrored the cynicism of leftist activists who panicked by the common practice of new administration officials pausing and reviewing the policies enacted by their predecessors.

President Biden signed 15 executive orders today, including:

-Mandating face masks on federal property

-Halting construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall

-Ending the so-called Muslim travel ban

White House Press Sec. Jen Psaki outlines the orders. https://t.co/KGoR0qWOEk pic.twitter.com/nZFe6fBRxv — Last Call (@LastCallCNBC) January 21, 2021

On Jan. 20, 2021, then-President Joe Biden issued approximately 24 executive orders reversing some of Trump’s signature policies on immigration, the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy, health care and regulations.

Biden even removed nearly all Trump-era district attorneys, though Trump took similar action in 2017 against the Obama-appointed prosecutors.

Remember when Joe Biden took power and fired every single acting attorney at the DOJ? Yeah, don’t talk to me about the independence of the DOJ you hypocrites. — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) November 14, 2024

Despite Mystal’s alarmist rhetoric, the DOJ’s current orders are unsurprising, considering the stark contrast in policy priorities between Trump and Biden.

Under Biden’s leadership, the DOJ aggressively prosecuted and jailed 23 peaceful pro-life activists after some of them prayed and sang hymns outside abortion centers.

Trump granted unconditional pardons to the activists, whose only goal was to protect the lives of unborn children.

“They should not have been prosecuted. Many of them are elderly people,” Trump said in a signing ceremony on Thursday inside the Oval Office.