Quantcast
Tuesday, January 21, 2025

‘That Ain’t Good’: Cruz Blasts China for American Kids ‘Chewing Tide Pods’ on TikTok

'You know, the Chinese kids are getting calculus, and our kids are getting chewing Tide Pods. That ain't good...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Donald Trump and Ted Cruz
Donald Trump and Ted Cruz / IMAGE: @tedcruz via X

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, blasted China for its ownership of TikTok on Monday’s episode of his podcast, saying American children are “chewing on Tide Pods” as Chinese kids are learning advanced math.

Ahead of President Donald Trump’s executive order extending Chinese company ByteDance’s deadline to make a deal with the U.S. on TikTok, Cruz warned of the national security risks of the popular social media app.

However, he made clear it would be “very good” if Trump could resolve TikTok’s ownership issue.

“The Chinese Communist government uses TikTok and uses it in a way that I think poses a very real national security risk to the United States,” the senator said on Verdict with Ted Cruz.

He accused the Chinese government of using TikTok to “engage in espionage” and “to push propaganda.”

“You know, the Chinese kids are getting calculus, and our kids are getting chewing Tide Pods. That ain’t good,” Cruz said, referencing the viral meme “Tide Pod Challenge” that took social media by storm in early 2018.

Trump’s executive order titled “Application of Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act to TikTok” acknowledges national security concerns surrounding TikTok while appreciating the popular app’s importance to 170 million Americans.

The president gave TikTok 75 days to make a deal with the U.S. on TikTok’s ownership.

Hours before Trump took executive action, Cruz said, “If in the next 90 days, TikTok follows through and sells the company to a non-Chinese buyer, a non-Chinese government controlled buyer, ideally to an American company, that will be a very, very good thing.”

He noted the goal was to remove China from the platform.

“The objective of this law, it’s important to understand the objective of this law was never to ban TikTok,” he continued. “The objective of this law was to force the Chinese Communist government to end its ownership and control of TikTok.”

Cruz praised the “greater level of experience” of the second Trump administration.

“I think there’s just a much greater level of experience and also awareness of the deep state, awareness of the career bureaucrats who fight against a common sense, free market, freedom-oriented agenda,” the senator said.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
New DOJ Drops Charges against Self-Described ‘Fed’ Who Fired Gun in Jan. 6 Crowd
Next article
White Students Avoiding College at Higher Rate than Other Racial Demographics

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com