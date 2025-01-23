Oval Office Echoes w/ Trump’s Ominous Message to Biden

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) President Donald Trump issued a dire warning for former President Joe Biden during the first interview of his second term from the Oval Office, which aired Wednesday night on Fox News.

Biden preemptively pardoned five of his family members Monday as Trump was taking part in inaugural festivities.

Trump pointed out on Hannity that Biden forgot to pardon one crucial person before the transfer of power: himself.

“This guy went around giving everybody pardons. And you know, the funny thing, maybe the sad thing, is he didn’t give himself a pardon,” Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity. “And, if you look at it, it all had to do with him.”

Hannity asked Trump if he thinks Congress should investigate Biden, to which the president responded, “I don’t know.”

“Look, he didn’t give himself a pardon. And he didn’t give some other people a pardon that needed it,” Trump told the Fox News host.

In the final minutes of his presidency, Biden pardoned brother James B. Biden and his wife Sara Jones Biden, sister Valerie Biden Owens and her husband John T. Owens, and his brother Francis B. Biden, according to the New York Post.

“The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that they engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense,” the former Democrat president said with the announcement of his family’s pardons.

Flashback to 2020 when the fake journalists in the democrat and RINO controlled media said preemptive pardons would cause great damage to our country. They are awfully quiet now that Biden just did it. pic.twitter.com/vz2N6FDdy8 — Glockford Files (@GlockfordFiles) January 21, 2025

Biden pardoned his son, Hunter, in early December 2024.

Hours before he preemptively pardoned his family members on Monday, Biden issued preemptive pardons for Mark Milley, Anthony Fauci, members of the Jan. 6 Select Committee and police officers who testified to the committee.

Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., “begged” Biden for a pardon, according to Trump. The president called Schiff “a crooked guy” for making up the Russia hoax.

“After he made it up, they found out that there was a tape of the conversation made by you know, I guess the State Department?” Trump said to Hannity as he reflected on his first impeachment. “So, he in the meantime, made up the conversation. Totally made it up about quid pro quo. There was no quid pro quo. It was a perfect call.”

As he signed executive orders on Monday, Trump said during an impromptu chat with reporters that he was shocked to learn Biden pardoned his family members right before he left office.

🔥President Trump: “I was surprised that President Biden would go and pardon his own family, because that makes him look very guilty.” pic.twitter.com/zzyAWKj1BV — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 21, 2025

“I was surprised that President Biden would go and pardon his own family because that makes him look very guilty,” Trump said of Biden, whose “Biden Crime Family” corruption scandals emerged at the forefront of political discourse since his 2020 campaign.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.