Tuesday, January 21, 2025

President Trump Dances w/ Sword at Inaugural Ball

'The Secret Service is getting very nervous right now...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Donald Trump
Donald Trump / IMAGE: PalmBeachPost via YouTube

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) President Donald Trump danced around with a U.S. military sword Monday night during the cake-cutting ceremony at the Commander-in-Chief ball.

Trump moved to the beat of his staple song, “Y.M.C.A.” by the Village People, as Vice President JD Vance, who also held a sword, stood next to him.

The president did his iconic “Trump dance” with the sword in his hand, and First Lady Melania Trump was seen grooving with him as she stood behind her husband and a cake shaped like his presidential plane.

Vance and his wife, Usha, smiled and swayed along as Trump stole the show.

Trump and Vance sliced the cake with their swords amid their impromptu dance break. As Vance cut the cake, he reportedly joked, “The Secret Service is getting very nervous right now.”

Social media users panned Trump’s dance of swords as “hilarious,” “strong” and “priceless.”

Trump shared his first dance as the 47th president with Melania Trump, who wore a long white gown, at one of three inaugural balls.

Video shows the first and second couples swap partners as they glided across the dance floor. At one point, Trump, Vance and their wives danced with U.S. service members.

Trump’s dance moves took the Internet by storm Sunday when the Village People performed “Y.M.C.A.” live at the Republican’s massive Make America Great Again Victory Rally at the Capital One Arena.

Members of the band dressed up in cowboy, construction worker, Indian, cop and biker costumes as Trump did his viral dance with pure joy.

“Hang this in the Smithsonian NOW!” political commentator Benny Johnson wrote on X with a photo of Trump grooving with the Indian, who many joked was Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

