Don’t Talk, Don’t Write, Don’t Tweet: Ex-Reporters Reveal How Politico Tried to Steal 2020 Election from Trump

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Two former Politico reporters revealed in a bombshell video released Thursday how “cowardly editors” at their ex-outlet tried to use their coverage—or lack thereof—to steal the 2020 election from President Donald Trump.

Politico actively worked to suppress stories unflattering to former President Joe Biden and his family, Tara Palmeri, who now writes for Puck News, and Marc Caputo, now the senior politics reporter at Axios, said.

“Politico did that terrible, ill-fated headline: 51 intelligence agents, or former intelligence agents, say that the Hunter Biden laptop was disinformation, or bore the hallmarks of disinformation,” Caputo began. “Turns out that story was closer to disinformation because the Hunter Biden laptop appeared to be true.”

Palmeri chimed in by recalling how social media giants like Facebook and Twitter colluded to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story, which reflected poorly on the 2020 Democrat nominee.

Caputo slammed Twitter for having “punished” the New York Post for its accurate reporting by locking the outlet out of its account due to pressure from the FBI.

“I was covering Biden at the time,” Caputo told Palmeri on her “Somebody’s Gotta Win” podcast. “And I was told this came from on high at Politico: Don’t write about the laptop, don’t talk about the laptop, don’t tweet about the laptop.”

Caputo added that a story he was working on about Hunter Biden’s work for Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings was “killed” by an editor as Biden was battling through the 2020 Democrat primaries.

“I wrote what would have been a classic story saying, you know, ‘The former vice president’s son was slapped with a big tax lien for the period of time that he worked for this controversial Ukrainian oil concern, or natural gas concern, which is haunting his father on the campaign trail,’” Caputo said.

The ex-Politico reporter said his story was spiked without any explanation, adding that readers “don’t understand the dumb decisions of cowardly editors that are made above us.”

Tameri told her former colleague that she worked for three months on a report she co-wrote in March 2021 about the U.S. Secret Service trying to obtain a copy of Hunter Biden’s federal gun-purchase form that ultimately resulted in his criminal charges and subsequent pardon from his father.

She wondered aloud if Biden’s presidency could have played out differently if her story dropped sooner.

“I spent three months on it, I went to the laptop shop, and I did all of the reporting in Delaware,” Tameri remembered. “But I do wonder if it could have, if it would have been published a little quicker if it was a different type of story.”

She added, “It was the beginning of his administration, it was a honeymoon period — you know what I mean?”

