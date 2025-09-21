Jazzy Crockett Claims Committing Crimes Doesn’t Make You a Criminal

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, has been touted by some as the future of the Democrats, and a viral clip last week revealed just where the party may be heading.

Since at least 2020, left-wingers have leaned into lawlessness with movements like “defund the police,” as well as the recent uptick in political violence targeting conservative and moderate public figures with whom they disagree.

During a podcast appearance with professional groomer and Netflix star Jonathan Van Ness, Crockett sought to shore up her core constituency by reassuring lawbreakers they had done nothing wrong, as long as their “mindset” was sufficiently leftist.

“[J]ust because someone has committed a crime, it doesn’t make them a criminal,” she claimed. “…Committing a crime can come from a lot of different reasons.”

But Crockett was not talking about Jean Valjean stealing a loaf of bread to feed his starving family. As the Gateway Pundit observed, she recently diminished the rape and murder of a 20-year-old autistic woman, Kayla Hamilton, by an illegal MS-13 gang member.

Crockett voted against legislation intended to crack down on gang violence, accusing Republicans of throwing a “random dead person’s name on something.”

🚨 DISGUSTING BEHAVIOR: Rep. Jasmine Crockett just called Kayla Hamilton, a young girl murdered by an illegal alien, a “random dead person.” pic.twitter.com/pSqBF0RAc5 — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) September 10, 2025

Many of the brutal gang crimes by illegals have occurred in Crockett’s own home state of Texas, including the murder and rape of 12-year-old Houston resident Jocelyn Nungaray in 2024.

However, Crockett’s callous disregard for victims of violent crime did not end with “random” vulnerable young females. On the very day that conservative activist Charlie Kirk was due to be laid to rest in Phoenix, she appeared on CNN’s State of the Union to wage a vicious blood-libel, insinuating that the Sept. 10 murder of the 31-year-old father and husband by a left-wing extremist was justified due to racism.

“Charlie Kirk continuously put out—there was rhetoric that specifically targeted people of color,” Crockett falsely claimed in the interview with notorious propaganda pusher Dana Bash.

CNN's @DanaBashCNN has zero interest in helping to tone down the rhetoric, and proved that all morning long. Jasmine Crockett appeared just a few minutes after Schumer and it has to be one of the most inflammatory segments in recent history. "Charlie Kirk continuously put out,… https://t.co/xyrlXUNlct pic.twitter.com/oIVi17U3df — Media Lies (@MediasLies) September 21, 2025

True to form, Crockett made Kirk’s assassination all about herself. She claimed her “no” vote on a recent House resolution condemning political violence was due to the fact that Kirk “was talking negatively” about her—even though she admitted she didn’t know it at the time.

“The idea of a new-age relic being propped up was something that I just could not subscribe to,” Crockett claimed. “And it is unfortunate that more of my colleagues, even on my side of the aisle, could not see the amount of harm that this man was attempting to inflict upon our communities.”

After Republicans in the majority unanimously supported a similar resolution following the June murder of Democrat Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman, her husband and dog by a political appointee of Gov. Tim Waltz, only 95 of the 213 House Democrats (45%) voted to condemn Kirk’s assassination.

Crockett, who is at risk of losing her House seat following recent redistricting in Texas, is “weighing her options” for a possible Senate run in 2026 or may seek to run for Texas attorney general, the Dallas Morning News reported.

