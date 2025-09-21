Sunday, September 21, 2025

Report: Investigators Have Found No Evidence That Kirk Assassin Was Part of Left-Wing Network

'Every indication so far is that this was one guy who did one really bad thing because he found Kirk’s ideology personally offensive...'

This undated combination of images provided provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows a person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (Federal Bureau of Investigation via AP)
(Ken Silva, Headline USA) NBC News reported Saturday that investigators have yet to find evidence that alleged Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson was part of a wider left-wing network.

“Thus far, there is no evidence connecting the suspect with any left-wing groups,” an anonymous source familiar with the investigation told NBC.

“Every indication so far is that this was one guy who did one really bad thing because he found Kirk’s ideology personally offensive,” this person reportedly added.

Robinson reportedly had a sexual relationship with a man named Lance Twiggs, who was his roommate and was seeking a sex change. Some of the people he talked to online reportedly said he was left-leaning on some issues, but was also a supporter of the Second Amendment. He didn’t express his political opinions much, they said.

The report comes six days after FBI Director Kashyap Patel said that his agents are interviewing other suspects in the assassination.

“Our investigation is ongoing. We’re interviewing dozens and dozens of suspects, subjects, witnesses and the like,” Patel said last Monday on Fox & Friends.

Also last Monday, the Washington Free Beacon reported that the FBI is investigating social media accounts that appeared to have foreknowledge of the assassination. For instance, on Sept. 3 someone posted that “it’d be funny if someone like Charlie kirk got shot on September 10th LMAO.”

“Several of the accounts appear to belong to transgender individuals, and at least one of them followed suspect Tyler Robinson’s roommate, with whom Robinson was allegedly in a relationship, on TikTok,” the Free Beacon reported.

Robinson, for his part, reportedly turned himself in, but is now refusing to cooperate. He’s been placed on suicide watch.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

