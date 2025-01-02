Sen. Kennedy Promises to ‘Raise Fresh Hell’ If Feds Lie About New Orleans Terror Attack

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., promised Wednesday to “raise fresh Hell” on federal officials if they withhold the “truth” about the New Year’s Day terror attack in New Orleans.

The Louisiana senator said conflicting information is circulating about 42-year-old suspect Shamsud Din Jabbar, an Army veteran who brandished an ISIS flag on the vehicle he used to drive over and murder 14 people on Bourbon Street.

JUST IN: New footage shows the moment Shamsud Din Jabbar allegedly navigated around a police cruiser barricade to carry out the terror attack. According to local reports, the city of New Orleans was replacing Bourbon Street bollards. “We have these hydraulic steel barriers from… pic.twitter.com/gTSQAEHvyA — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 1, 2025

Kennedy admitted he became privy to disturbing facts about the vehicular terror attack before the public and called on government officials to reveal the details to the public as soon as they can.

“Here’s what I want to ask from the federal government: Catch these people and then tell the American people the truth. Now, I don’t want you to tell us yet anything is going to interfere with the investigation. And there are things that I’ve been told that I think are true that I’m not sharing with you today because it could interfere with their investigation,” Kennedy said during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

He continued, “But after we get to the bottom of this, they need to tell the American people the truth, and the people in New Orleans the truth, and the people of America the truth.”

Kennedy added that he will “chase” down federal officials “like they stole Christmas” when it comes time for them to tell Americans what they know.

“I will promise you this: I will, when it is appropriate in this investigation is complete, you will find out what happened and who was responsible, or I will raise fresh hell and I will chase those in the federal government who are responsible for telling us what happened like they stole Christmas,” he said.

After plowing over his victims in an attack the New York Times reported was not planned alone, Jabbar died in a gunfight with police. The deceased terrorist had reportedly “pledged allegiance to ISIS” in various videos posted on Facebook the night before the attack, law enforcement officials said.

A black female FBI agent wearing a nose ring falsely claimed early on that Jabbar’s attack was “not a terrorist event,” contradicting later reporting. Social media users blasted her as a diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) employee unqualified for her position.

Hold up. An FBI Agent with a nose ring who can barely speak coherent English sentences told the media that a terrorist driving a truck with an ISIS flag killing 10 Americans is NOT a terrorist attack!?! Seriously. listen to this We need Kash Patel NOW!pic.twitter.com/v2sjeJ2bcH — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 1, 2025

New Orleans Superintendent of Police Anne Kirkpatrick is ALSO an instructor for the FBI’s Leadership Training Program, where she instructs on "Bias and Diversity". She’s the chief of New Orleans Police Dept and a DEI teacher. DEI is a danger to the security of our country. pic.twitter.com/SEzFfFmvU0 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 1, 2025

6 months ago the New Orleans FBI office was doing DEI hiring events. Maybe they should have been more focused on hiring the best people who are good at catching terrorists instead? Hiring solely to "increase diversity" is a threat to national security for everyone. DEI must end. pic.twitter.com/NabQ6t6Bmn — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 1, 2025

Kennedy appeared on Fox News Wednesday evening where he was asked about the potential of other terror attacks on major American cities.

“I can’t answer that. I can, but I won’t,” he told Special Report fill-in anchor Aishah Hasnie.

Q: "Are you getting the sense that there is any threat of any other potential attacks tonight on any other major cities?" Sen. John Kennedy: "I can't answer that. I can, but I won't." pic.twitter.com/l5vAXAB6Ir — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 1, 2025

A Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside a Trump Hotel in Las Vegas later Wednesday, sparking concerns that the incident was related to the terror attack in New Orleans. Seven victims were reportedly injured in the explosion and the driver of the vehicle was found dead, according to KTNV.

The suspect in the Cybertruck explosion, 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger, reportedly rented his vehicle from Turo — the same company where Jabbar rented the Ford pickup truck he used to drive over New Years’ revelers in Louisiana. Livelsberger was also reportedly an Army veteran who served at the same military base as the New Orleans terrorist, DailyMail reported.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.