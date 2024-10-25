Quantcast
Friday, October 25, 2024

CNN Diva Takes Catty Swipe at MSNBC’s ‘Overpaid, Blowdried Anchors’

'I’m not interested in the anchors of media. I’m interested in facts and letting the viewers make up their own minds...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) CNN’s Anderson Cooper took a swipe at rival news network MSNBC’s “overpaid, blowdried anchors” Thursday on his evening show.

Cooper held a CNN town hall with Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Wednesday, during which he pressed the vice president on why she has not implemented her campaign promises in the current Biden-Harris administration.

The CNN host revealed on Anderson Cooper 360 that he has since received online criticism from Harris supporters for challenging the Democrat candidate on topics, including illegal immigration and the economy. Cooper told the disgruntled Democrats that they must have misunderstood what his job as a news anchor entailed.

“I’m not on MSNBC, and no disrespect. What they do is—they’re very talented,” Cooper said.

“But I don’t watch it,” he added. “I’m not into interested in watching what these overpaid, blowdried anchors think.”

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God, who sat beside Cooper as a guest on his show, commented that the CNN host did a good job questioning Harris.

Cooper backtracked in a moment of self-awareness, acknowledging that he falls into the same category of a “overpaid” anchor—but noted that he does not blow-dry.

The CNN host assured his audience that he sees himself as above the fray, interested in facts rather than opinions.

“I’m not interested in the anchors of media. I’m interested in facts and letting the viewers make up their own minds,” he said.

With Harris’s campaign appearing to unravel in the final stretch, other CNN pundits were equally brutal about her performance, perhaps wary of hitching their own brand to what could prove to be the worse-performing Democratic candidate since Walter Mondale in 1984.

Former Obama advisor David Axelrod slammed the Democrat nominee for giving nothing but “word salad city.”

After his program with Harris on Wednesday, Cooper himself noted that the vice president spent too much time focusing on Trump rather than her vision for the country.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

