Quantcast
Wednesday, January 1, 2025

‘Not Real Smart’: Trump’s Border Czar Tom Homan Hits Back Hard at Doubtful Dem Rep

‘For God’s sake, I’ve been doing it for 34 years, But look, there has been a rude awakening…’

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Tom Homan
Tom Homan / IMAGE: Fox News via YouTube

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming border czar, Tom Homan, hit back Monday against a doubtful Democrat congresswoman who suggested he “doesn’t know what he’s doing.”

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, said Saturday on MSNBC’s Alex Whitt Reports that Homan, who served under both the Obama administration and the first Trump term, lacks the experience to address the border crisis.

“We have someone who doesn’t know what he’s doing. You have Trump that goes out there, him and his minions, who say things like ‘you know what, ‘We’re only get rid of the bad ones,’ right?” Crockett said, adding that “there will be a rude awakening on both sides.”

Two days later, Homan took to Newsmax and slammed Crockett for criticizing his experience, adding that the “rude awakening” she spoke of was what elected Trump to a second term.

“Well, look, I forgot more about this issue than she’ll ever know,” Homan said. “I mean, for God’s sake, I’ve been doing it for 34 years, But look, there has been a rude awakening.”

Trump’s border czar pick added, “That rude awakening was the November election. That was a rude awakening.”

Homan did not hold back, next stating that Americans “are sick of an open border.” He mentioned the many women raped and murdered by illegal migrants to make the point that the incoming Trump administration will not tolerate foreign criminals harming innocent U.S. citizens.

“Look, I don’t know who this lady is. Apparently, she’s not real smart, but she can say what she wants,” Homan said of Crockett.

He continued, “President Trump is going to secure this border and save lives just not of Americans, but of aliens, too.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Video Shows Lego Display Fall, Injuring Multiple New Years’ Revelers
Next article
Female Comedian Stuns CNN with New Years’ Jokes on Obama’s Dead Chef, Trump’s Shooter

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com