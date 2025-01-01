‘Not Real Smart’: Trump’s Border Czar Tom Homan Hits Back Hard at Doubtful Dem Rep

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming border czar, Tom Homan, hit back Monday against a doubtful Democrat congresswoman who suggested he “doesn’t know what he’s doing.”

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, said Saturday on MSNBC’s Alex Whitt Reports that Homan, who served under both the Obama administration and the first Trump term, lacks the experience to address the border crisis.

“We have someone who doesn’t know what he’s doing. You have Trump that goes out there, him and his minions, who say things like ‘you know what, ‘We’re only get rid of the bad ones,’ right?” Crockett said, adding that “there will be a rude awakening on both sides.”

Two days later, Homan took to Newsmax and slammed Crockett for criticizing his experience, adding that the “rude awakening” she spoke of was what elected Trump to a second term.

“Well, look, I forgot more about this issue than she’ll ever know,” Homan said. “I mean, for God’s sake, I’ve been doing it for 34 years, But look, there has been a rude awakening.”

Trump’s border czar pick added, “That rude awakening was the November election. That was a rude awakening.”

Homan did not hold back, next stating that Americans “are sick of an open border.” He mentioned the many women raped and murdered by illegal migrants to make the point that the incoming Trump administration will not tolerate foreign criminals harming innocent U.S. citizens.

“Look, I don’t know who this lady is. Apparently, she’s not real smart, but she can say what she wants,” Homan said of Crockett.

He continued, “President Trump is going to secure this border and save lives just not of Americans, but of aliens, too.”

