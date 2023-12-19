U.S. Secret Service Boats Stopped Working When Obama Chef Was Drowning

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was revealed by Judicial Watch that the U.S. Secret Service boats mysteriously stopped working while Barack Obama’s chef Tafari Campbell was drowning earlier this year.

The 31 pages of records that were obtained by Judicial Watch identified the identity of Campbell’s companion as a woman named “Ms. Taylor,” who reported that “[Campbell] fell in the water and struggled for a couple of seconds before giving up and sinking underwater.”

The SS could not get the first two boats they tried to use to search for Campbell to function and had to use the groundskeeper’s boat, according to the records.

A July 24, 2023, report from an SS agent whose name was redacted was included in the records. The interview details — including the name — of Campbell’s paddle boarding companion were revealed in the report.

“Ms. Taylor stated that Mr. Campbell was not wearing a life jacket and had no personal flotation devices aboard the paddleboard at the time of the incident,” the report said.

Another report stated that Campbell’s companion “collapsed on the ground” and Campbell sank underwater after “struggling for a couple of seconds.”

“[A supervisory agent and another agent] attempted to start one of the boats but had difficulties lowering the motor… I sprinted to the CP [Command Post], grabbed the keys and sprinted back towards the boats. A similar issue occurred with the motor on the second boat. We jumped into a third boat belonging to the groundskeeper and it worked without issue,” the report said.

Obama came to the incident scene and the search was paused so he could speak to the eyewitness, the same report noted.

“We continued our search with flashlights. Shortly thereafter we were called to Wilson’s Landing as FPOTUS Obama was there and the local Fire Department in conjunction with the Massachusetts Police Department and other local agencies were setting up an Incident Command Post. He had wanted to talk with [redacted],” the report said.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton commented on the recent discovery.

“It is disturbing that Secret Service boats did not work for this emergency. This new information perhaps explains why the Secret Service is still hiding video related to the tragic drowning,” he said.