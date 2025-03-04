Casey Anthony for 2028? Anti-Trump Left Welcomes Their Newest Star

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) It’s no surprise that the Democratic Party attracts some of the worst figures in America—but their newest ally pushes the boundaries even further.

Casey Anthony, the mother who was acquitted in the death of her 2-year-old daughter Caylee, has reintroduced herself as a so-called legal advocate for women and the LGBTQ community, just weeks after President Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20.

Anthony made the shocking announcement Saturday in a TikTok video that quickly went viral across social media. Tellingly, a friend acknowledged to the New York Post that Anthony’s newfound activism is driven by her disdain for Trump.

Anthony is “appalled” by the Trump administration and wants to “give a voice” to others, the friend stated.

“She wants to fight Trump,” the friend added. “She figures she can either be angry, or she can be a Trump hating advocate for others. She’ll use her influence to resist.”

Anthony echoed these sentiments in her video, calling herself a “researcher” and claiming she has been in the legal field for more than a decade.

“This is my first of probably many recordings on a series I am starting,” she warned. “I have been in the legal field since 2011, and in this capacity, I feel that it’s necessary if I’m going to continue to operate appropriately as a legal advocate that I start to advocate for myself and also advocate for my daughter.”

Confirming her identity to those in doubt, Anthony said, “For those of you who don’t know, my name is Casey Anthony. My daughter is Caylee Anthony. My parents are George and Cindy Anthony. This is not about them. This is not in response to anything that they have said or done. The whole point of this is for me to begin to reintroduce myself.”

Without naming Trump, the acquitted mother claimed her friends and family have been “targeted and attacked recently.”

“As a proponent for the LGBTQ community, for our legal community, women’s rights, I feel that it’s important that I use this platform that was thrust upon me and now look at as a blessing as opposed to the curse that it has been since 2008,” Anthony explained.

Her remarks come nearly 14 years after a jury acquitted her of first-degree murder in Caylee’s death. The child’s skeletal remains were found on Dec. 11, 2008, months after the child’s grandmother, Cindy, reported her missing.

Caylee’s death was ruled a “homicide by undetermined means” by medical examiners, but no one was ever convicted for her murder.

Prosecutors claimed Anthony killed Caylee to free herself from the constraints of motherhood, but the jury disagreed and convicted her only of making false statements to police.