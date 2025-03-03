Quantcast
Trump Slams Zelenskyy for Saying End of Ukraine War Is ‘Very, Very Far Away’

'This guy doesn’t want there to be Peace as long as he has America’s backing...'

Posted by Headline USA Editor
President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov)

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.comPresident Trump on Monday slammed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for saying the end of the Ukraine war is “very, very far away” as the two leaders remain at odds after their argument in the Oval Office.

“This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelenskyy, and America will not put up with it for much longer!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“It is what I was saying, this guy doesn’t want there to be Peace as long as he has America’s backing and, Europe, in the meeting they had with Zelenskyy, stated flatly that they cannot do the job without the US – Probably not a great statement to have been made in terms of a show of strength against Russia. What are they thinking?” the president added.

Trump was responding to a report from The Associated Press that quoted Zelenskyy saying a deal with Russia to end the war is still “very, very far away.” Zelenskyy also insisted that he believes “that Ukraine has a strong enough partnership with the United States of America” to ensure aid keeps flowing.

But reports have said President Trump is considering cutting off all aid to Ukraine, including weapons supplies, after the Oval Office meeting, where Zelenskyy questioned the Trump administration’s push for diplomacy with Russia. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has also said that the US-Ukraine economic deal was no longer on the table after Zelenskyy chose to “blow it up.”

After Zelensky was kicked out of the White House, he was embraced by European leaders, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is pushing for a deal that involves a major European troop deployment to Ukraine, an idea Russia has repeatedly rejected. But Starmer’s plan also calls for US security guarantees backed by US air power in Europe.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

 

