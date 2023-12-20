Capitol Police Nabs 60 Rioters in Anti-Israel Protest Led by Linda Sarsour

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The U.S. Capitol Police detained at least 60 individuals following an illegal protest orchestrated by Palestinian-American activist Linda Sarsour inside the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday, according to the New York Post.

The rioters protested the U.S. support for Israel as it defends itself against a Hamas terrorist attack that left 1,400 individuals dead.

Insurrection happening now in the Capital!! Is that Linda Sarsour leading the Pro-Hamas Anti-Israel insurrectionists? Very serious ties to terrorists & Progressive Democrats if it’s her. Arrest them all and throw them in the DC gulag in solitary confinement just like J6’ers! pic.twitter.com/64KFUkToKj — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 19, 2023

“Not another nickel! Not another dime! No more money for Israel’s crimes!” the group of protestors shouted while other individuals held signs that read, “Stop Arming Israel,” the NY Post reported.

Capitol Police became aware of the protest when the group requested a tour of the Capitol Building, police said in a statement.

“It is against the law to demonstrate inside the Congressional Buildings, so we brought in additional officers to be prepared for the moment the group would break the law,” USCP told the NY Post.

“The group was screened when they entered the building. Once they broke the law, roughly 60 people were immediately arrested for [violating] D.C. Code § 22–1307 — Crowding, Obstructing, or Incommoding,” USCP added.

It is unlikely that the protestors will face criminal prosecution, the NY Post said, citing the U.S. District Attorney’s inconsistency in prosecuting these alleged crimes.

Footage of protest swiftly circulated on Twitter, with notable Republicans calling it an “insurrection,” drawing comparisons to rhetoric often used by Democrats about the Jan. 6 protestors.

Linda Sarsour and her band of anti-semites are now insurrecting the Capitol Will the DOJ lock them all up and throw them in the DC Gulag like J6ers? Or do we not have equal justice in this country? pic.twitter.com/Vbf4DqCTwW — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) December 19, 2023

“Insurrection happening now in the Capital!! Is that Linda Sarsour leading the Pro-Hamas Anti-Israel insurrectionists?” questioned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. “Very serious ties to terrorists & Progressive Democrats if it’s her. Arrest them all and throw them in the DC gulag in solitary confinement just like J6’ers!”

Echoing Greene, podcast host Monica Crowley remarked, “Raging anti-Semite Linda Sarsour was arrested for leading this actual insurrection at the Capitol today. Looking forward to her pretrial detention, conviction and lengthy prison sentence.”

Hogan Gidley, also known as DC Draino, added, “Will the DOJ lock them all up and throw them in the DC Gulag like J6ers? Or do we not have equal justice in this country?

Sarsour, a vocal critic of the Israeli government, previously faced criticism previously for mocking posters depicting Hamas hostages.

Linda Sarsour saying “their little posters” (i.e. babies captured by terrorists) are put up to induce others to tear them down and get them fired. “Trust me, I know them. I got a radar for them.” Radar! Gee, who do you think she means? Contemptible beyond words. https://t.co/ecbAkZkfnY — David Wolpe (@RabbiWolpe) November 12, 2023

The protest came following the passage of $14.3 billion in aid for Israel by the Republican-led House of Representatives. Senate Democrats and President Joe Biden oppose such bill because it does not include aid for Ukraine, which is currently fighting Russia.

The Tuesday protest would not mark the first time that anti-Israel activists have flooded the U.S. Capitol to voice their opposition to the U.S.’s support for the Jewish state. A previous protest on Oct. 18 saw participation from at least 350 individuals within the Capitol premises.