Trump Solicits Challenger for Pro-DeSantis ‘RINO’ Chip Roy

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Former President Donald Trump published a job posting for a primary candidate who could challenge current Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas.

In the post, Trump called Roy a “RINO,” and “very beatable,” according to The Messenger.

“Has any smart and energetic Republican in the Great State of Texas decided to run in the Primary against RINO Congressman Chip Roy,” Trump asked in the post. “For the right person, he is very beatable. If interested, let me know!!!”

The post came seven days after the Texas primary filing deadline of Dec. 11.

Roy will face one Republican challenger for Texas’s 12th district, which includes the city of Austin: Kirstin Hook, a biological scientist based in San Antonio.

Roy and Trump previously butted heads on Roy’s bid for chair of the House Republican Conference. Trump endorsed Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., who now holds the seat.

Roy also encouraged the certification of Joe Biden’s presidency in the contentious days following the 2020 election.

He also claimed that the government lacked the tools, data and information to fight election fraud, ignoring the many fruitful investigations that took place across the nation since the start of Biden’s presidency.

Throughout the tense months following the 2020 election, Roy pressed Trump and his staff to “tone down the rhetoric” and avoid “whipping his base into a conspiracy frenzy.”

Despite the history of controversy, Roy did question the timing of Trump’s arrest in August along with several other Republicans.

“President Trump is right to fight this political prosecution—the rule of law depends on it,” Roy tweeted.

President Trump is right to fight this political prosecution – the rule of law depends on it. (Yes I was coincidentally at DCA with my son as he departed). pic.twitter.com/Ir768VkyA1 — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) August 3, 2023

However, since then, Roy has come down hard on MAGA supporters in an appearance on Steave Deace’s podcast.

“You want to come at me and call me a RINO? You can kiss my a**!” he said during the interview.

Chip Roy responds to Donald Trump's attacks against him. He says there is a reason why he's hiding in the basement like Biden, cause he knows Ron DeSantis would clean his clock in a debate. He goes on to list the failures of Trump's first term. pic.twitter.com/Y7Lpcv5hh0 — Unfiltered☢Boss (@Unfilteredboss1) December 19, 2023

Roy enthusiastically endorsed candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the 2024 presidential race.