Quantcast
Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Trump Solicits Challenger for Pro-DeSantis ‘RINO’ Chip Roy

'You want to come at me and call me a RINO? You can kiss my a**!'

Posted by Molly Bruns
Chip Roy
Chip Roy / House Television via AP

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Former President Donald Trump published a job posting for a primary candidate who could challenge current Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas.

In the post, Trump called Roy a “RINO,” and “very beatable,” according to The Messenger.

“Has any smart and energetic Republican in the Great State of Texas decided to run in the Primary against RINO Congressman Chip Roy,” Trump asked in the post. “For the right person, he is very beatable. If interested, let me know!!!”

The post came seven days after the Texas primary filing deadline of Dec. 11.

Roy will face one Republican challenger for Texas’s 12th district, which includes the city of Austin: Kirstin Hook, a biological scientist based in San Antonio.

Roy and Trump previously butted heads on Roy’s bid for chair of the House Republican Conference. Trump endorsed Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., who now holds the seat.

Roy also encouraged the certification of Joe Biden’s presidency in the contentious days following the 2020 election.

“If we substitute the will of states through electors with a vote by Congress every 4 years … we have destroyed the electoral college … Respectfully,” Roy said to Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, via text according to CNN. “Give a statesman speech. End strong.”

He also claimed that the government lacked the tools, data and information to fight election fraud, ignoring the many fruitful investigations that took place across the nation since the start of Biden’s presidency.

Throughout the tense months following the 2020 election, Roy pressed Trump and his staff to “tone down the rhetoric” and avoid “whipping his base into a conspiracy frenzy.”

Despite the history of controversy, Roy did question the timing of Trump’s arrest in August along with several other Republicans.

“President Trump is right to fight this political prosecution—the rule of law depends on it,” Roy tweeted.

However, since then, Roy has come down hard on MAGA supporters in an appearance on Steave Deace’s podcast.

“You want to come at me and call me a RINO? You can kiss my a**!” he said during the interview.

Roy enthusiastically endorsed candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the 2024 presidential race.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Capitol Police Nabs 60 Rioters in Anti-Israel Protest Led by Linda Sarsour
Next article
Unhinged Ex-Google Employee Admits Threat to Kill Justice Roberts

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com