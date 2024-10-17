Quantcast
Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Border Patrol Agents Threaten to Leave If Kamala Wins

'I’m not doing this s–t again … four years of hell...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
An illegal immigrant who was caught by U.S. Border Patrol agent / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The U.S. Border Patrol agents recently stated that they would leave their jobs and abandon the country’s southern border if Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris wins the 2024 election.

The recent threats imply that even if the agents stayed to do their job, Harris would still do everything possible to allow illegal aliens to enter the country.

Multiple agents told the New York Post that they couldn’t spend another four years fighting against the administration that doesn’t want them to do their job because Harris’s administration’s goal is to flood the U.S. with as many illegals as possible.

“I’m not doing this s–t again … four years of hell,” one of the anonymous agents said. According to the Post, the agent is still young and nowhere near retirement.

He also told the news source that he would definitely leave his job if Harris got inside the Oval Office.

“Under this administration, they’ve done everything they could to make our job as inefficient as possible. They can’t outwardly tell us not to do our job, but when you’re watching criminals come in and get released, it sucks,” he said.

Another agent, however, noted that the agents who are old enough to retire would also leave their jobs to protest Harris if she wins.

“Lots of guys who can retire will go. If Trump wins, they’ll stay,” the agent said. “We will have another exodus just because we will have a bunch of 20-year agents saying peace out.”

The recent news came after the agents spent almost four years trying to prevent illegals from entering the country while also fighting with the Biden-Harris administration, which has been trying to do the exact opposite.

It was previously reported that the agents were told not to report terrorists entering the country, which resulted in almost 100 illegals with the terrorist past staying inside the country.

On top of that, the agents were dealing with the increased crime and smuggled children.

“The biggest thing is that we do not control the border. The cartel controls the border. Everything that we do is a reaction to things that they have planned. Usually, we’re chasing around pawns while the kings and queens are doing whatever they want,” one of the agents said earlier this year. “Our border is by no means secure… No one is coming. No one is coming to protect you.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
CBS Caught Selectively Editing Mike Johnson’s Interview
Next article
Kamala Claims Russians Brainwashed Black People

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com