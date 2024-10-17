Border Patrol Agents Threaten to Leave If Kamala Wins

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The U.S. Border Patrol agents recently stated that they would leave their jobs and abandon the country’s southern border if Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris wins the 2024 election.

The recent threats imply that even if the agents stayed to do their job, Harris would still do everything possible to allow illegal aliens to enter the country.

Multiple agents told the New York Post that they couldn’t spend another four years fighting against the administration that doesn’t want them to do their job because Harris’s administration’s goal is to flood the U.S. with as many illegals as possible.

“I’m not doing this s–t again … four years of hell,” one of the anonymous agents said. According to the Post, the agent is still young and nowhere near retirement.

He also told the news source that he would definitely leave his job if Harris got inside the Oval Office.

“Under this administration, they’ve done everything they could to make our job as inefficient as possible. They can’t outwardly tell us not to do our job, but when you’re watching criminals come in and get released, it sucks,” he said.

Another agent, however, noted that the agents who are old enough to retire would also leave their jobs to protest Harris if she wins.

“Lots of guys who can retire will go. If Trump wins, they’ll stay,” the agent said. “We will have another exodus just because we will have a bunch of 20-year agents saying peace out.”

The recent news came after the agents spent almost four years trying to prevent illegals from entering the country while also fighting with the Biden-Harris administration, which has been trying to do the exact opposite.

It was previously reported that the agents were told not to report terrorists entering the country, which resulted in almost 100 illegals with the terrorist past staying inside the country.

On top of that, the agents were dealing with the increased crime and smuggled children.

“The biggest thing is that we do not control the border. The cartel controls the border. Everything that we do is a reaction to things that they have planned. Usually, we’re chasing around pawns while the kings and queens are doing whatever they want,” one of the agents said earlier this year. “Our border is by no means secure… No one is coming. No one is coming to protect you.”