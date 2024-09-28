‘Defy Human Decency’: Border Agents Rescue Drugged, Smuggled Children

(Bethany Blankley, The Center Square) Border Patrol agents continue to rescue young unaccompanied children smuggled into the country by cartel operatives, believing they have been drugged and abused.

“Sometimes we encounter criminal actions so horrendous they defy human decency,” El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino said in a recent social media post.

He described how Border Patrol agents rescued a young boy “from a trafficker who heavily dosed him w/ sleep aids to prevent him from talking to agents. Scarier still is the trafficker had birth certificates for more kids.” Bovino also posted photos of the child and multiple Arizona birth certificates they discovered.