Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Biden, Harris Released Almost 100 Illegals on Terror Watchlist in U.S.

'That does not include the untold numbers of potential terrorists that evaded Border Patrol to enter the United States as part of nearly 2 million ‘getaways’ since the beginning of the Biden-Harris Administration...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Kamala Harris embraces Joe Biden after a speech on healthcare in Raleigh, N.C. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A new U.S. House report revealed that nearly 100 illegal aliens on the terror watch list have been released into the United States under the BidenHarris administration.

Fox News also reported that Border Patrol agents have encountered illegals on the watch list from dozens of different countries.

“Under the Biden-Harris Administration, of the more than 250 illegal aliens on the terrorist watchlist who were encountered by Border Patrol at the southwest border between fiscal years 2021 and 2023, [the Department of Homeland Security] has released into American communities at least 99, with at least 34 others in DHS custody but not yet removed from the United States,” the report by Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee stated.

The staff interim report also discovered that immigration judges granted bonds to at least 27 illegals on the watchlist and that Border Patrol has encountered tens of thousands of illegals from countries that could present national security risks. Among those were 2,134 people from Afghanistan, 33,347 from China, 541 from Iran, 520 from Syria and 3,104 from Uzbekistan.

“That does not include the untold numbers of potential terrorists that evaded Border Patrol to enter the United States as part of nearly 2 million ‘getaways’ since the beginning of the Biden-Harris Administration,” the report stated.

The report also found that Border Patrol had encountered illegals on the terror watchlist from 36 different countries, among which were places with active terror presences. In addition to the countries that were previously mentioned, illegals from Lebanon, Pakistan, Somalia, Tajikistan and Yemen were also encountered at the southern border.

The Terrorist Screening Dataset (TSDS) contains sensitive information on different terrorists. TSDS initially contained only known or suspected terrorists (KSTs) but now also includes additional individuals who represent a “potential threat to the United States, including known affiliates of watchlisted individuals.”

“Although American communities already feel the disastrous effects of the Biden-Harris Administration’s immigration policies, the worst could still be yet to come,” the staff interim report said.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
- Advertisement -
