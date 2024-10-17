CBS Caught Selectively Editing Mike Johnson’s Interview

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was recently discovered that CBS News selectively edited the interview with House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

This revived conservative conversations about the network’s corruption and partisanship.

“CBS has been under fire for selectively editing their interviews to PROMOTE Democrats and UNDERMINE Republicans. Yesterday, they chose to cut FIVE important minutes out of my nearly 15-minute interview. You can be the judge as to why. Stand by for the receipts,” Johnson wrote in one of his Twitter posts.

CBS has been under fire for selectively editing their interviews to PROMOTE Democrats and UNDERMINE Republicans. Yesterday, they chose to cut FIVE important minutes out of my nearly 15 minute interview. You can be the judge as to why. Stand by for the receipts. pic.twitter.com/Rv4PK1Cv1W — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) October 15, 2024

In his follow-up posts, Johnson pointed out how the leftist network decided to get rid of some of the things that he said during the interview.

“I recently traveled to [North Carolina], and victims of Hurricane Helene told me that nearly two weeks after landfall, the Biden-Harris Administration had STILL not provided them with all the resources they desperately needed. But CBS selectively edited OUT ENTIRELY this first-hand perspective,” he wrote.

I recently traveled to NC and victims of Hurricane Helene told me nearly two weeks after landfall, the Biden-Harris Administration had STILL not provided them with all the resources they desperately needed. But CBS selectively edited OUT ENTIRELY this first-hand perspective. pic.twitter.com/ZjO5LWdtsM — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) October 15, 2024

Johnson also posted a clip of him talking about Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va., and his recent election integrity decision to prevent non-Americans from voting in the 2024 election. As expected, Democrats did not want Americans to know about that.

Apparently, CBS also doesn't want you to hear about Virginia Gov. Youngkin, who is trying to clean the state's voter rolls so non-American citizens can't vote there. We need more states doing this, but the Biden-Harris Administration is SUING VIRGINIA and trying to STOP it. pic.twitter.com/10JIJSNkPR — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) October 15, 2024

Johnson also pointed out that CBS News didn’t want its audience to hear about the Democrats in the Senate blocking the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, which would ensure that only American citizens are allowed to vote.

“The Biden-Harris Admin let millions of illegal aliens in our country. So, the House passed the SAVE Act to ensure only American citizens vote in American elections. CBS edited that out and focused on 2020 instead of immediate threats to election integrity,” he wrote.

The Biden-Harris Admin let millions of illegal aliens in our country. So, the House passed the SAVE Act to ensure only American citizens vote in American elections. CBS edited that out and focused on 2020 instead of immediate threats to election integrity. pic.twitter.com/gXa07XFt8k — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) October 15, 2024

Conservatives on Twitter quickly responded to the blatant censorship by the network.

“They should lose their broadcast license,” @smdowner wrote.

They should lose their broadcast license. — SMD (@smdowner) October 15, 2024

Others also pointed out that there is no point for anyone who is not a radical leftist to talk with people on NBC News since they would twist your words or remove them, just like the network did with Johnson.

If they cut the speaker's answer out, that is beyond unprofessional and borders on defamation. No one should ever interview on CBS, seriously. — Joseph R. (@bigmickjoe) October 15, 2024

Some conservatives even addressed the network directly, criticizing them for censoring many portions of the interview.

“You are a disgrace, and no one is watching this garbage. You’re an unethical brainwashing organization and have lost all credibility and respect from the public,” author and blogger N. Davis Gibby wrote.

@CBSNews You are a disgrace and no one is watching this garbage. You’re an unethical brainwashing organization and have lost all credibility and respect from the public. — N. Davis Gibby (@ndgibby) October 15, 2024

The recent news about Johnson’s censored interview came after multiple reports of the partisanship of CBS News, with donors and journalists having far-left political beliefs.

Additionally, it was recently revealed that CBS News’ 60 Minutes selectively edited Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris’s interview to remove her communist gobbledygook and make her appear like a good candidate for the job.