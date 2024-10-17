Kamala Claims Russians Brainwashed Black People

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris recently claimed that the reason why black Americans started supporting Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was because Russia brainwashed them.

The recent news came after the Democrats discovered that they are losing black American voters, especially the ones who are male.

And there you have it Kamala is losing because Russians have brainwashed Black Americans pic.twitter.com/rB2yPV4dZR — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) October 15, 2024

“They’ve already started with the misinformation and the lies. We know that there is foreign interference, and I have to say this to everybody listening to this: don’t let them take your voice,” Harris said. “I was a part of the Senate Intelligence Committee when we investigated Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. Black folks were targeted with misinformation.”

Conservatives on Twitter quickly responded to Harris’s recent statement.

“Oh, the Russians! Oh, it’s always Russia!” @BrainwashingSoc ironically wrote, attaching a photo of different corrupt American officials like Anthony Fauci, John Kerry, Barack Obama, George Soros and Bill Gates, among many others.

Oh the Russians! Oh it’s always Russia! pic.twitter.com/9YBPCIwb6n — Insurrection Jane (@BrainwashingSoc) October 16, 2024

Others mocked her for assuming that black people are prone to being brainwashed by propaganda.

“What a racist thing for an Indian woman to say,” @thetiki71 wrote.

Kamala just said Black Americans are prone to misinformation. What a racist thing for an Indian woman to say. — JungleJerry (@thetiki71) October 15, 2024

Some also noted that automatically assuming that black people cannot make their own decisions was indeed a bold strategy for Harris’s campaign to adopt.

Insinuating that Black people are brainwashed and stupid for using critical thought to make their own decisions is a bold strategy to win votes. — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) October 15, 2024

However, the reason why black people are now massively leaving the Democratic Party and becoming Trump supporters is not because they were brainwashed but rather because the current administration has been deliberately destroying this country for almost four years.

When black Americans started asking Harris how exactly she would be different from Joe Biden, Harris could only offer weed and cash handouts, the money that would be taken away from other American taxpayers.

Breitbart reported that it even reached the point where Michelle Obama started promoting Harris, even though she previously stayed in the shadows. She realized Harris’s campaign was in horrible shape, and Trump was leading in the polls, including almost all battleground states. In another article, the news source reported that Obama enlisted drag queens and woke celebrities to push Harris toward the finish line.

Obama’s recent decision came after her husband, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton attempted to resurrect Harris’s campaign by attracting more black male voters, but both failed miserably.