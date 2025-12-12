Friday, December 12, 2025

BLM Official Indicted for Money Laundering

Dickerson is the latest BLM figure to face federal charges...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A federal grand jury has slapped another Black Lives Matter official with a whopping 25-count fraud and money laundering indictment, marking the latest in a growing string of scandals involving the left-wing activist group. 

According to the DOJ, Tashella Sheri Amore Dickerson, executive director of Black Lives Matter’s Oklahoma City chapter, embezzled several million dollars in donations originally intended to post bail for individuals arrested during the 2020 George Floyd protests. 

Prosecutors said Thursday she misappropriated $3.15 million of the $5.6 million raised from grants and national bail funds, including money from the controversial Minnesota Freedom Fund, which has released accused murderers and child sex offenders. 

The indictment alleges that Dickerson deposited returned bail checks into her personal account instead of BLM OKC’s official bank accounts 

She reportedly used the money for Caribbean vacations to Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, tens of thousands of dollars in retail shopping and at least $50,000 in grocery and food deliveries for herself and her children. 

Dickerson is also accused of purchasing a personal vehicle and acquiring at least six rental properties in Oklahoma City, either in her name or through an LLC she controlled, called Equity International LLC. 

If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in federal prison and $250,000 in fines for each count of wire fraud. She could face an additional 10 years in prison and $250,000, or twice the value of any “criminally derived property involved in the transaction.” 

Dickerson is the latest BLM figure to face federal charges.  

Sir Maejor Page was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison for defrauding the Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta out of $450,000.  

Monica Cannon-Grant, former CEO of Violence in Boston, pleaded guilty to multiple fraud-related charges tied to her nonprofit.  

Similarly, Xahra Saleem, a UK activist, was jailed for misusing $30,000 intended for BLM UK. 

